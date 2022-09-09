Streaming issues? Report here
Jagersfontein residents express anger after deadly mine dam collapse
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Life Esidimeni inquest to resume with ex-Gauteng Health HOD Selebano on stand
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
42 generation units tripped last week
Guests
Hilton Trollip energy sector specialist
#FixmyJoburg City of Joburg's budget too stretched that it cannot put any development funds into the parts of the city which are growing.
Guests
Carollyn Mitchell of the Rosebank Improvement District and manager/designer of Oxford Parks development.
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
The first steps toward listing a cannabis company on the JSE began today.
Guests
Gabriel Theron, CEO of Cilo Cybin
A Wits professor wants to save rhinos – with tech used to stop nuclear bomb smugglers
Guests
Professor James Larkin
Jagersfontein: How mine dams collapse
Guests
Mariette Liefferink, chief executive of the Federation for a Sustainable Environment,
IDC Results : funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements registering 14% growth to R7.2bn
Guests
TP Nchocho - Chief Executive Officer of IDC
Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings into the spotlight good tailings management
Guests
Richard Spoor - Attorney at ...
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
ZOOM Tech with Toby
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
ZOOM Business Book feature - Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us Hardcover – by Russ Roberts
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
ZOOM Other People's Money storyteller and author Gcina Mhlophe.
Guests
Gcina Mhlope - Activist, Storyteller, Poet And Author at ...
What's gone viral: Patron tips R3 617 in a restaurant in Hout Bay

9 September 2022 9:59 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Hout Bay
Massimo's
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A Facebook post has gone viral of a generous customer who left a tip of more than R3,000 at a popular Hout Bay pizzeria - Massimo’s in Cape Town.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A patron gave an R3,617 tip to a waiter for a bill that was only R383, and the restaurant took to Facebook to share the good gesture - with evidence of the receipt.

In response, social media users praised this generous act, some saying 'There is still love in Hout Bay'.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




