Commonwealth countries not likely to change after the queen's death - Pandor
Bongani Bingwa spoke to South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Pandor is of the view that there will not be a sudden change in the Commonwealth of Nations after the passing of the British monarch.
Pandor is the latest African leader to pay tribute to the late British monarch.
Countries including South Africa, Egypt, Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Gambia, Sierra Leone, northwestern Somalia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi were formerly under the British Empire.
Pandor believes that many countries were still connected to the Commonwealth.
I think the Commonwealth of Nations will continue to be the society of common language and relationship to the United Kingdom.Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation
Ireland left the Commonwealth in April 1949 and Zimbabwe followed in December 2003.
It is more of a club rather than a political organ by any means.Naledi Pandor, Minister - International relations and cooperation
King Charles III is the new British monarch, which signals the dawn of a new era.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter
