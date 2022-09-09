Celeste Ntuli returns to stage with 'Money and Men' at Emperors Palace
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Celeste Ntuli about her upcoming Money and Men comedy show.
Comedy fanatics are in for a treat as the queen of Zulu comedy - Celeste Ntuli will be performing her stand-up comedy show.
The comedian did her last one-woman show - Black Tax, back in 2017.
And now she is returning to stage with 'Money and Men' at Emperors Palace, in Kempton Park this Saturday.
The KZN-born comedian, also an actress has promised fans that they will not be disappointed.
They can expect a dope comedy show because it will have other comedians and seeing a full capacity (audience) will excite us as comedians.Celeste Ntuli, Comedian and actress
We have content we haven’t shared, and people can expect hilarious content as our comedy will be a healing process for the fans.Celeste Ntuli, Comedian and actress
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : 702
