The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike
Like everywhere in the news landscape, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II lead the way on The Midday Report.
The British monarch's passing is unarguably the end of a chapter in world history, with many celebrating her contribution to the cultural zeitgeist over her 70-year reign. However, while some were in a commemorative mood there has been an equally negative reaction, especially from regions that were subject to British colonialism.
She willingly benefited from the wealth attained from the exploitation and murder of millions of people across the world.Excerpt from the EFF Statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- The EFF and other political parties to picket at the public protector’s office demanding the release of the Phala Phala report.
- PUTCO dismisses 105 workers after illegal protest action.
- The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes.
- Hillary Gardee case back at the Nelspruit Court.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80516586_hm-queen-elizabeth-ii-hrh-prince-phillip-london-england.html
