Across the desk: South African artists spreading local magic around the world

9 September 2022 2:06 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
trevor stuurman
South African artists
Thoriso Magongwa

A career in the arts is not always easy but some of our local artists are doing amazing things and making a name for themselves abroad.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Thoriso Magongwa - a professional ballet dancer based in Czech Republic, and contemporary multimedia visual artist - Trevor Stuurman about their journeys developing their incredible careers.

  • Stuurman is an award-winning visual artist and photographer who has worked with a number of international names.

  • Magongwa is the first black ballet dancer to dance for the national theatre in the Czech Republic.

Trevor Stuurman has collaborated with a number of major artists including Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Picture: @trevor_stuurman/Twitter
Trevor Stuurman has collaborated with a number of major artists including Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Picture: @trevor_stuurman/Twitter

Stuurman is an award-winning contemporary artist and photographer who graduated from AFDA.

He has collaborated with several major artists from Black Coffee, to Beyoncé and Jay-Z - who he worked with on Black is King.

Magongwa is the first professional black ballet dancer in the national theatre in the Czech Republic and he has danced on a number of international stages.

Breaking into the international spaces as an artist can come with some significant challenges and finding success is an incredible feat.

Magongwa said that becoming an internationally-recognised dancer in Europe was especially challenging because of the costs of travel and the limitations, sometimes, of having a South African passport.

I have even had some contracts that I have had to let go of because of I have a South African passport.

Thoriso Magongwa, professional ballet dancer based in Czech Republic

However, despite the struggles both have said they are very proud of their work and of having the opportunity to share their talent with the world.

Stuurman said he is especially grateful to be able to show to people back home that it is possible to have a successful career in the arts and to be the representation he did not have growing up.

Especially for black people, especially within the creative and the art space, it is so important for our parents to see us doing well and for them to see we are a part of a lucrative industry.

Trevor Stuurman, contemporary multimedia visual artist

To see South African artists find success abroad is not only incredible for them as individuals but also serves as an inspiration for all young South Africans striving to achieve their dreams.

Listen to the audio above for more.




