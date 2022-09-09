Dating can be fun - but at what cost?
Clement Manyathela spoke to dating coach, Leigh Joy Mansel-Pleydell, to discuss the cost of dating in the modern day.
Dating has evolved over the years and money seems to be a notable factor these days.
Dating can be costly!
On the one hand, things like gender-confined pay expectations are dismantling, but on the other, Tinder Platinum costs R350 a month.
So, is it becoming too expensive?
It depends on how you look at it and what you're looking for.
For example, if you're down to just vibe with someone you've met organically in person or online, then it depends on what you're looking for in a relationship - Netflix and Chill is cost-efficient but dinner at San Deck is not.
If you're looking for a less saturated and more specific way to meet people, there are various apps out there that cater specifically to dating.
Though most of them have a standard free option, all of them have a premium version where you can make the most of their premium features. This brings the added expense of paying for a dating service provider on top of that San Deck bill.
This is not necessarily a bad thing because being on an app or subscribing to a match-making service helps weed out the inconvenience that comes with meeting up with people without knowing their intentions upfront.
So, think of it as more of an investment than an expense, if you may.
It's an investment in your future. Somebody that you fall in love with becomes an integral part of your life. So, depending on your spending power, depending on what kind of experience you want to have, there are different expenses.Leigh Joy Mansel-Pleydel, dating coach
Scroll up for the full interview and hear more dating advice from Mansel-Pleydel.
