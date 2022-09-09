EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter.
-
Europe is going to get through the winter – its gas storage tanks are full – but at what price?
-
Many western countries and companies have become dependent on, not only Russia but also China
RELATED: South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas
Energy ministers from all 27 member states of the European Union met in Brussels on Friday to discuss proposals for lowering energy prices in time for winter.
Gas deliveries from Russia have plummeted since its invasion of Ukraine.
Some of the proposals include:
-
A price cap on Russian gas
-
A cap on profits of companies generating electricity without gas
-
EU-wide attempts to reduce electricity demand
-
Provision of emergency liquidity to electricity producers facing constraints due to Russia cutting supplies
-
A “solidarity contribution” from fossil fuel companies
The storage tanks are full, the question is how much it will cost… Those making a lot of money will have to share their profits… solar and wind producers are producing energy relatively cheaply…Lars Halter, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
The chickens are coming home to roost. For decades, some Western countries and companies have become dependent without ever actually considering the downsides in the long run… The iPhone is entirely made in China… Apple totally depends [on China] …Lars Halter, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
RELATED: Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine
There is a lot of money flowing from China… creating dependencies…Lars Halter, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Kiewit interviewed Halter - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_179914821_gas-at-home-for-cooking-natural-gas-also-called-fossil-gas-and-russian-flag-nord-stream-is-a-natural.html?vti=n0do3cu3537fp2bdo2-1-16
More from Business
SA's digital platforms treat workers better than international ones such as Uber
That is the finding of the 'Fairwork SA 2022 Ratings Report', which looked at the working conditions of digital labour platforms.Read More
Germany wants more freedom from China, its largest trading partner
Germany is concerned about its reliance on “an increasingly assertive authoritarian state”.Read More
'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'
The 150-year-old mine belongs to Richemont-controlled Jagersfontein Development, which acquired it from De Beers in 2010.Read More
Renting remains a cost-saving option in ever-changing property market - expert
Those on the fence about buying property have recently come to appreciate the adage ‘good things come to those who wait’.Read More
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.Read More
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims
Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year.Read More
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients
A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound.Read More
SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow
It's the first current account deficit recorded for South Africa since the second quarter of 2020.Read More
Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine
The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order.Read More
More from World
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address
The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother.Read More
Commonwealth countries not likely to change after the queen's death - Pandor
Questions have been raised about whether some countries will exit the Commonwealth of Nations affiliation since the Queen has passed on.Read More
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours
Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised.Read More
'Queen Elizabeth II believed in democracy' - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing in a statement on Thursday evening at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.Read More
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication
Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.Read More
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)
Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022.Read More
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history.Read More
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96
As the longest reigning UK monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away after a short illness.Read More