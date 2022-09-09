Explore Instagram-worthy local hotspots this heritage month





Travel expert Gabbie Brondani shared with Thabo Shole-Mashao the best travel hotspots to explore this heritage month.

South Africa is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and it has no shortage of Instagram-worthy pictures.

And as a travelling destination of choice, it caters to different types of tourists and adventure seekers.

Here are some of Brondani's top picturesque spots in the country:

The Motlatse Canyon, better known as the Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga is the third largest canyon in the world and offers exquisite and picture-worthy views.

Bourke's Luck Potholes, also in Mpumalanga are a photographer's dream.

Thousands of years of water erosion are the cause of these exquisite and unique formations that are carved into the rock - offering one of the most unique features in South Africa.

God's window gives you a spectacular view and also on a clear day, you can see the Kruger National Park and Mozambique

Mpumalanga is winning on this list as God’s Window gives you spectacular views, and further, if you glance towards the east, you will see the Three Sisters, also known as the Three Rondawels which are three huge pinnacles of rock rising above the Blyde River Canyon.

Soak in the views while being whisked away.

You can experience the beauty of Pilanesberg, in the North West, from elevated heights as you’re whisked away by a hot air balloon.

Take in views of animals like herds of antelope, elephant and buffalo while soaking in the spectacular views.

With all COVID-19 restrictions now being lifted, you can enjoy South Africa fully, maybe through a short left with your friends and family.

