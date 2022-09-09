Explore Instagram-worthy local hotspots this heritage month
Travel expert Gabbie Brondani shared with Thabo Shole-Mashao the best travel hotspots to explore this heritage month.
South Africa is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and it has no shortage of Instagram-worthy pictures.
And as a travelling destination of choice, it caters to different types of tourists and adventure seekers.
Here are some of Brondani's top picturesque spots in the country:
The Motlatse Canyon, better known as the Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga is the third largest canyon in the world and offers exquisite and picture-worthy views.
Bourke's Luck Potholes, also in Mpumalanga are a photographer's dream.
Thousands of years of water erosion are the cause of these exquisite and unique formations that are carved into the rock - offering one of the most unique features in South Africa.
Mpumalanga is winning on this list as God’s Window gives you spectacular views, and further, if you glance towards the east, you will see the Three Sisters, also known as the Three Rondawels which are three huge pinnacles of rock rising above the Blyde River Canyon.
You can experience the beauty of Pilanesberg, in the North West, from elevated heights as you’re whisked away by a hot air balloon.
Take in views of animals like herds of antelope, elephant and buffalo while soaking in the spectacular views.
With all COVID-19 restrictions now being lifted, you can enjoy South Africa fully, maybe through a short left with your friends and family.
Scroll up to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
Mpoomy, Breden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards
South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have won the Podcast of the Year category at the 2022 DStv Content Creator awards.Read More
Family matters: Parents should open up dialogues to quell sibling rivalry
Favouritism, lack of parental maturity, sibling abuse and bullying are some of the factors that contribute to unhealthy relationships between siblings in a family.Read More
WATCH: Mourners snub shaking hands with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
A video went viral showing the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle being snubbed by some mourners at Windsor Castle.Read More
What happens to your minor children when you die? Here's why you need a will
12-17 September is National Wills Week, which is aimed at educating South Africans about the risks of not having a valid will in place and highlights the benefits of proper financial planning.Read More
King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports
In the final hours of the Queen’s life, her children rushed to her bedside. Prince Harry said he and his wife were also going to attend but it’s reported Charles told his son that the gathering was only for the closest family and that Meghan would not be welcome.Read More
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More
Drinking while pregnant is like playing Russian roulette with your baby’s future
Dr Fundile Nyati explained that alcohol suffocates the baby's developing organs, causing physical and intellectual disabilities.Read More
'Myrkl' anti-hangover pill the answer to the dreaded babalas?
Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas.Read More
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address
The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother.Read More