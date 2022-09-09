Explore Instagram-worthy local hotspots this heritage month

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Jagersfontein residents express anger after deadly mine dam collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 15:16
Life Esidimeni inquest to resume with ex-Gauteng Health HOD Selebano on stand
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
42 generation units tripped last week
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hilton Trollip energy sector specialist
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg City of Joburg's budget too stretched that it cannot put any development funds into the parts of the city which are growing.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carollyn Mitchell of the Rosebank Improvement District and manager/designer of Oxford Parks development.
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
The first steps toward listing a cannabis company on the JSE began today.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gabriel Theron, CEO of Cilo Cybin
Today at 16:50
A Wits professor wants to save rhinos – with tech used to stop nuclear bomb smugglers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor James Larkin
Today at 17:20
Jagersfontein: How mine dams collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mariette Liefferink, chief executive of the Federation for a Sustainable Environment,
Today at 18:08
IDC Results : funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements registering 14% growth to R7.2bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
TP Nchocho - Chief Executive Officer of IDC
Today at 18:12
Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings into the spotlight good tailings management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Spoor - Attorney at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us Hardcover – by Russ Roberts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money storyteller and author Gcina Mhlophe.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gcina Mhlope - Activist, Storyteller, Poet And Author at ...
Latest Local
Family matters: Parents should open up dialogues to quell sibling rivalry Favouritism, lack of parental maturity, sibling abuse and bullying are some of the factors that contribute to unhealthy relationsh... 12 September 2022 1:12 PM
What visa options are available to protect ZEP holders from deportation? Zimbabweans who hold an exemption permit have until June of next year to get visas or risk deportation, but not many have applied. 12 September 2022 12:38 PM
Mine owner accused of non-compliance over Jagersfontein dam collapse The dam belonging to a 150-year-old mine owned by Richemont-Jagersfontein Development burst on Sunday, killing one person and inju... 12 September 2022 12:22 PM
View all Local
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold? 10 September 2022 12:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike Delivered to you every afternoon. 9 September 2022 5:25 PM
EFF critical of Queen Elizabeth's legacy as parties react to her passing While some celebrated her long life of service in South Africa, a former British colony, and across other anglophone countries, th... 9 September 2022 8:08 AM
View all Politics
SA's digital platforms treat workers better than international ones such as Uber That is the finding of the 'Fairwork SA 2022 Ratings Report', which looked at the working conditions of digital labour platforms. 12 September 2022 2:37 PM
Germany wants more freedom from China, its largest trading partner Germany is concerned about its reliance on “an increasingly assertive authoritarian state”. 12 September 2022 2:31 PM
'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community' The 150-year-old mine belongs to Richemont-controlled Jagersfontein Development, which acquired it from De Beers in 2010. 12 September 2022 10:49 AM
View all Business
Mpoomy, Breden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have won the Podcast of the Year category at the 2022 DStv Content Creator aw... 12 September 2022 2:45 PM
WATCH: Mourners snub shaking hands with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle A video went viral showing the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle being snubbed by some mourners at Windsor Castle. 12 September 2022 11:23 AM
What happens to your minor children when you die? Here's why you need a will 12-17 September is National Wills Week, which is aimed at educating South Africans about the risks of not having a valid will in p... 11 September 2022 12:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Sport
Celeste Ntuli returns to stage with 'Money and Men' at Emperors Palace She has a hilarious take on how she has accepted her shortcomings in finding love while celebrating her achievements and successes... 9 September 2022 11:38 AM
What's gone viral: Patron tips R3 617 in a restaurant in Hout Bay A Facebook post has gone viral of a generous customer who left a tip of more than R3,000 at a popular Hout Bay pizzeria - Massimo’... 9 September 2022 9:59 AM
WATCH: Former royal bodyguard recalls UK Queen's prank on American tourists A video has gone viral of a former Buckingham Palace bodyguard telling a story of an American couple who met the monarch but had n... 9 September 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of. 11 September 2022 8:20 AM
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother. 10 September 2022 11:07 AM
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full' The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs. 9 September 2022 3:40 PM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
View all Africa
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Lifestyle

Explore Instagram-worthy local hotspots this heritage month

9 September 2022 4:57 PM
by Palesa Moloi
Tags:
Canyon
#HeritageDay
#Instagram

South Africa is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and it has no shortage of picturesque views and Instagram-worthy pictures.

Travel expert Gabbie Brondani shared with Thabo Shole-Mashao the best travel hotspots to explore this heritage month.

South Africa is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and it has no shortage of Instagram-worthy pictures.

And as a travelling destination of choice, it caters to different types of tourists and adventure seekers.

Here are some of Brondani's top picturesque spots in the country:

Officially known as the Motlatse canyon, the Blyde River Canyon is the third largest canyon in the world
Officially known as the Motlatse canyon, the Blyde River Canyon is the third largest canyon in the world

The Motlatse Canyon, better known as the Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga is the third largest canyon in the world and offers exquisite and picture-worthy views.

The thousand of years erosion is the cause of these exquisite and unique formations that are carved into the rock.
The thousand of years erosion is the cause of these exquisite and unique formations that are carved into the rock.

Bourke's Luck Potholes, also in Mpumalanga are a photographer's dream.

Thousands of years of water erosion are the cause of these exquisite and unique formations that are carved into the rock - offering one of the most unique features in South Africa.

God's window gives you a spectacular view and also on a clear day, you can see the Kruger National Park and Mozambique
God's window gives you a spectacular view and also on a clear day, you can see the Kruger National Park and Mozambique

Mpumalanga is winning on this list as God’s Window gives you spectacular views, and further, if you glance towards the east, you will see the Three Sisters, also known as the Three Rondawels which are three huge pinnacles of rock rising above the Blyde River Canyon.

Soak in the views while being whisked away.
Soak in the views while being whisked away.

You can experience the beauty of Pilanesberg, in the North West, from elevated heights as you’re whisked away by a hot air balloon.

Take in views of animals like herds of antelope, elephant and buffalo while soaking in the spectacular views.

With all COVID-19 restrictions now being lifted, you can enjoy South Africa fully, maybe through a short left with your friends and family.

Scroll up to the audio for more.




More from Lifestyle

Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba. Picture: facebook.com/IdolsSA.Brenden

Mpoomy, Breden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards

12 September 2022 2:45 PM

South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have won the Podcast of the Year category at the 2022 DStv Content Creator awards.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Family matters: Parents should open up dialogues to quell sibling rivalry

12 September 2022 1:12 PM

Favouritism, lack of parental maturity, sibling abuse and bullying are some of the factors that contribute to unhealthy relationships between siblings in a family.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited Action Aid on 1 October 2019. The organisation works against poverty and injustice, to discuss gender-based violence and its impact in South Africa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

WATCH: Mourners snub shaking hands with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle

12 September 2022 11:23 AM

A video went viral showing the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle being snubbed by some mourners at Windsor Castle.

Read More arrow_forward

Last Will and Testament. © alexskopje/123rf.com

What happens to your minor children when you die? Here's why you need a will

11 September 2022 12:49 PM

12-17 September is National Wills Week, which is aimed at educating South Africans about the risks of not having a valid will in place and highlights the benefits of proper financial planning.

Read More arrow_forward

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R), as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L), talks with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2L), as they all attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on 11 March 2019. Picture: Richard Pohle/POOL/AFP

King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports

11 September 2022 10:28 AM

In the final hours of the Queen’s life, her children rushed to her bedside. Prince Harry said he and his wife were also going to attend but it’s reported Charles told his son that the gathering was only for the closest family and that Meghan would not be welcome.

Read More arrow_forward

Queen Elizabeth visits NASA Goddard Space Flight Center 2007

[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time

11 September 2022 8:20 AM

For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.

Read More arrow_forward

A pregnant mother. Picture: Pixabay.com

Drinking while pregnant is like playing Russian roulette with your baby’s future

10 September 2022 5:06 PM

Dr Fundile Nyati explained that alcohol suffocates the baby's developing organs, causing physical and intellectual disabilities.

Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

'Myrkl' anti-hangover pill the answer to the dreaded babalas?

10 September 2022 12:38 PM

Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas.

Read More arrow_forward

rafaelbenari/123rf

'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address

10 September 2022 11:07 AM

The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother.

Read More arrow_forward

Executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) Lawson Naidoo. Picture: @LawsonNaidoo/Twitter

A song, a book and a dish with Lawson Naidoo

9 September 2022 7:43 PM

You can learn a lot about a person through their favourite things so learn about Lawson Naidoo through a song, a book, a dish.

Read More arrow_forward

Mine owner accused of non-compliance over Jagersfontein dam collapse

Local

Mkhwebane's return to office is in the hands of the ConCourt - Expert

Local

What visa options are available to protect ZEP holders from deportation?

Local

EWN Highlights

Cape Town NPO accuses WCED of failing children with learning disabilities

12 September 2022 2:28 PM

NPA saddened by death of CT Magistrate Romey van Rooyen

12 September 2022 2:19 PM

Health dept budget contsraints led to Life Esidimeni tragedy, ex-HOD testifies

12 September 2022 2:07 PM

