How Carol Ofori uses failure to propel herself forward





Thabo Shole-Mashao spoke to South African media maven, Carol Ofori, about the lessons she learned from her failures in life.

Though her accolades are vast, failure isn't a foreign concept to Ofori.

Amongst her failures are a battle with her weight and body image and a failed makeup agency business.

However, this hasn't stopped her from achieving all she's accomplished.

Instead, Ofori has learned from her failures, using them as a means of propelling herself forward as opposed to letting them pull her down.

She said she processed each failure first and then mapped out what she could learn from it to do better in the future.

You have to allow yourself to go through the process. It's when you just pretend like it never happened and you don't take the time to go through the process, it can be a situation where it can throw out all your life plans. Carol Ofori, radio presenter, voice over artist and businesswoman

You have to acknowledge the moment. You have to acknowledge that it was a failure and when you're in the right headspace, make sure that that is the propeller to look for opportunities because there are so many opportunities if you take the time to move away from what's dragging you down. Carol Ofori, radio presenter, voice over artist and businesswoman

