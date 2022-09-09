How Carol Ofori uses failure to propel herself forward
Thabo Shole-Mashao spoke to South African media maven, Carol Ofori, about the lessons she learned from her failures in life.
Though her accolades are vast, failure isn't a foreign concept to Ofori.
Amongst her failures are a battle with her weight and body image and a failed makeup agency business.
However, this hasn't stopped her from achieving all she's accomplished.
Instead, Ofori has learned from her failures, using them as a means of propelling herself forward as opposed to letting them pull her down.
She said she processed each failure first and then mapped out what she could learn from it to do better in the future.
You have to allow yourself to go through the process. It's when you just pretend like it never happened and you don't take the time to go through the process, it can be a situation where it can throw out all your life plans.Carol Ofori, radio presenter, voice over artist and businesswoman
You have to acknowledge the moment. You have to acknowledge that it was a failure and when you're in the right headspace, make sure that that is the propeller to look for opportunities because there are so many opportunities if you take the time to move away from what's dragging you down.Carol Ofori, radio presenter, voice over artist and businesswoman
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : 702
More from Lifestyle
Mpoomy, Breden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards
South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have won the Podcast of the Year category at the 2022 DStv Content Creator awards.Read More
Family matters: Parents should open up dialogues to quell sibling rivalry
Favouritism, lack of parental maturity, sibling abuse and bullying are some of the factors that contribute to unhealthy relationships between siblings in a family.Read More
WATCH: Mourners snub shaking hands with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
A video went viral showing the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle being snubbed by some mourners at Windsor Castle.Read More
What happens to your minor children when you die? Here's why you need a will
12-17 September is National Wills Week, which is aimed at educating South Africans about the risks of not having a valid will in place and highlights the benefits of proper financial planning.Read More
King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports
In the final hours of the Queen’s life, her children rushed to her bedside. Prince Harry said he and his wife were also going to attend but it’s reported Charles told his son that the gathering was only for the closest family and that Meghan would not be welcome.Read More
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More
Drinking while pregnant is like playing Russian roulette with your baby’s future
Dr Fundile Nyati explained that alcohol suffocates the baby's developing organs, causing physical and intellectual disabilities.Read More
'Myrkl' anti-hangover pill the answer to the dreaded babalas?
Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas.Read More
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address
The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother.Read More