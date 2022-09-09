A song, a book and a dish with Lawson Naidoo





John Perlman spoke to executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) Lawson Naidoo about the food, music and book that mean the most to him.

Executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) Lawson Naidoo. Picture: @LawsonNaidoo/Twitter

Naidoo grew up in Durban until he was 12 and was one of five siblings.

His father was a truck driver and sales representative, which limited how often he was able to be home.

Naidoo said this made family dinners on a Friday an extra special time because the family would be together for the weekend.

A special family time was supper on a Friday evening and of course spending the rest of the weekend together with the whole family. Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of CASAC

Naidoo said he was a bit of a fussy eater growing up, but his mom was an amazing cook, so it was rarely an issue.

His favourite dish is chicken curry which is something he considers a great comfort food and one of the few dishes he cooks very well.

His favourite book is Ragged Trousered Philanthropists by Robert Tressell which he read as a teenager.

Naidoo said the book had a deeply profound impact on him and his worldview.

It really opened my eyes and got me to think about the world that we live in, the inequalities that exist, and it is a kind of book that I think has shaped who I have become. Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of CASAC

His favourite song is Bring Him Back Home by Hugh Masekela which details the musician's hope of coming home to a free South Africa when he was living in London in the 1980s.

