A song, a book and a dish with Lawson Naidoo
John Perlman spoke to executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) Lawson Naidoo about the food, music and book that mean the most to him.
Naidoo grew up in Durban until he was 12 and was one of five siblings.
His father was a truck driver and sales representative, which limited how often he was able to be home.
Naidoo said this made family dinners on a Friday an extra special time because the family would be together for the weekend.
A special family time was supper on a Friday evening and of course spending the rest of the weekend together with the whole family.Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of CASAC
Naidoo said he was a bit of a fussy eater growing up, but his mom was an amazing cook, so it was rarely an issue.
His favourite dish is chicken curry which is something he considers a great comfort food and one of the few dishes he cooks very well.
His favourite book is Ragged Trousered Philanthropists by Robert Tressell which he read as a teenager.
Naidoo said the book had a deeply profound impact on him and his worldview.
It really opened my eyes and got me to think about the world that we live in, the inequalities that exist, and it is a kind of book that I think has shaped who I have become.Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of CASAC
His favourite song is Bring Him Back Home by Hugh Masekela which details the musician's hope of coming home to a free South Africa when he was living in London in the 1980s.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
Mpoomy, Breden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards
South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have won the Podcast of the Year category at the 2022 DStv Content Creator awards.Read More
Family matters: Parents should open up dialogues to quell sibling rivalry
Favouritism, lack of parental maturity, sibling abuse and bullying are some of the factors that contribute to unhealthy relationships between siblings in a family.Read More
WATCH: Mourners snub shaking hands with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
A video went viral showing the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle being snubbed by some mourners at Windsor Castle.Read More
What happens to your minor children when you die? Here's why you need a will
12-17 September is National Wills Week, which is aimed at educating South Africans about the risks of not having a valid will in place and highlights the benefits of proper financial planning.Read More
King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports
In the final hours of the Queen’s life, her children rushed to her bedside. Prince Harry said he and his wife were also going to attend but it’s reported Charles told his son that the gathering was only for the closest family and that Meghan would not be welcome.Read More
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More
Drinking while pregnant is like playing Russian roulette with your baby’s future
Dr Fundile Nyati explained that alcohol suffocates the baby's developing organs, causing physical and intellectual disabilities.Read More
'Myrkl' anti-hangover pill the answer to the dreaded babalas?
Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas.Read More
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address
The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother.Read More