Load shedding moves up to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has escalated load shedding to stage four from 10am on Saturday.
The power utility says this is due to additional breakdowns overnight.
"Due to additional breakdowns overnight, Eskom was unable to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which has worsened the current generation capacity constraints," said Eskom in a statement.
Stage four will continue until 5am on Monday morning.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 10, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will regretfully be implemented from 10:00 this morning until 05:00 on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/4qgwU2AvQE
The power utility has also scheduled a media briefing for Monday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding moves up to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
