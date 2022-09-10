'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address
The UK's King Charles III paid moving tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in his first official address in the role.
The Queen, the country's longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.
Addressing the nation and the Commonwealth, King Charles thanked Queen Elizabeth for her love and devotion to the royal family, and to the family of nations.
"May flights of angels sing thee to they rest" said the King, "as you begin your last great journey to join my dear, late papa..."
“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022
His Majesty The King addresses the Nation and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/xQXVW5PPQ2
King Charles pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his mother.
He said he was counting on "the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla”, who becomes his Queen Consort “in recognition of her own loyal public service”.
His Royal Highness will be officially proclaimed King after a lifetime in waiting on Saturday morning.
The ceremony takes place at the St James's Palace in London.
His Majesty The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10:00 today at St James's Palace.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022
Watch live:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47907718_auckland-nov-08-2015-prince-of-wales-c-visit-in-auckland-new-zealand-he-is-the-oldest-person-to-be-n.html
More from World
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full'
The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs.Read More
Commonwealth countries not likely to change after the queen's death - Pandor
Questions have been raised about whether some countries will exit the Commonwealth of Nations affiliation since the Queen has passed on.Read More
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours
Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised.Read More
'Queen Elizabeth II believed in democracy' - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing in a statement on Thursday evening at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.Read More
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication
Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.Read More
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)
Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022.Read More
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history.Read More
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96
As the longest reigning UK monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away after a short illness.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Mpoomy, Breden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards
South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have won the Podcast of the Year category at the 2022 DStv Content Creator awards.Read More
Family matters: Parents should open up dialogues to quell sibling rivalry
Favouritism, lack of parental maturity, sibling abuse and bullying are some of the factors that contribute to unhealthy relationships between siblings in a family.Read More
WATCH: Mourners snub shaking hands with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
A video went viral showing the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle being snubbed by some mourners at Windsor Castle.Read More
What happens to your minor children when you die? Here's why you need a will
12-17 September is National Wills Week, which is aimed at educating South Africans about the risks of not having a valid will in place and highlights the benefits of proper financial planning.Read More
King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports
In the final hours of the Queen’s life, her children rushed to her bedside. Prince Harry said he and his wife were also going to attend but it’s reported Charles told his son that the gathering was only for the closest family and that Meghan would not be welcome.Read More
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More
Drinking while pregnant is like playing Russian roulette with your baby’s future
Dr Fundile Nyati explained that alcohol suffocates the baby's developing organs, causing physical and intellectual disabilities.Read More
'Myrkl' anti-hangover pill the answer to the dreaded babalas?
Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas.Read More
A song, a book and a dish with Lawson Naidoo
You can learn a lot about a person through their favourite things so learn about Lawson Naidoo through a song, a book, a dish.Read More