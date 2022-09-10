Drinking while pregnant is like playing Russian roulette with your baby’s future
Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with Dr Fundile Nyati - the CEO of Proactive Health Solutions as the world marked Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day (FASD) on Friday.
Nyati says expectant mothers should avoid alcohol altogether, that’s why the world marks Foetal Alcohol Syndrome day at exactly nine minutes past nine, on the ninth day of the ninth month.
Nyati explained that alcohol suffocates the baby's developing organs, causing physical and intellectual disabilities.
We've got the highest burden of Foetal Alcohol spectrum disorder in the whole world, so... there isn't much that can be done to reverse that which has already gone wrong, and the earlier the better, so those who are discovered at least very early in birth, we can do something about them. So it's really like playing Russian roulette.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Source : Pixabay.com
