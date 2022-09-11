[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
Class and elegance are the first words most consider when looking at the late Queen Elizabeth II's fashion. For 96 years, this monarch has carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.
One of the most notable pieces that her Majesty was rarely seen without was a hat.
Over the years, her Majesty has worn thousands of hats. William Shakespeare once wrote, "Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown." Perhaps this accounts for the array of hats in her collection.
We are narrowing down our favourite hats worn by her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We have selected the top 7.
1. In 1950 even before she became queen, Elizabeth showed style with this hat. It was taken with her daughter Princess Anne after her Christening at Buckingham Palace. This unique hat provides a flare of fabulous fashion.
2. In 1993, the Queen pulled off a magnificent turban hat while accompanied by her sister Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.
3. The Queen took part in an Armed Forces Loyalty Act Parade at Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland in june of 2022. Going against a hat's purpose and norm, she made a fashion statement with the upturned brim.
4. On June 3, 2012, in London, the UK celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of a monarch for the second time in its history. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marked the 60th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. Her hat, on this occasion, was mesmerizing. The unique design ensured all eyes were on her.
5. In 1977 in Fiji, her Majesty wore a hat unusual for her. This kind of hat or headscarf is worn access many cultures. However, she seemed to show respect for numerous cultures across the globe.
6. Over the years the queen's taste for unique and eye-catching hat designs grew. The Queen wore this intricate hat design in 1956. A fashion statement of note.
7. In 2012 the Queen attended a garden party at Balmoral Castle. Despite her ability to choose elaborate hats, her majesty was an expert in simple elegance.
