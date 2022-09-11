King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports
LONDON - It’s been revealed King Charles told Prince Harry that his wife – Meghan Markle – wasn’t welcome at the Queen’s bedside in her final hours.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had posted on social media they were flying to Scotland, but it’s reported King Charles told Harry it wasn’t appropriate for his wife to attend.
[WATCH]: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
In the final hours of the Queen’s life, her children rushed to her bedside.
Prince Charles – as he was then - and Princess Anne were already nearby, but Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Queen’s grandson Prince William flew up together from Windsor.
Without consulting the rest of the family Prince Harry had said he and his wife were also going to attend but it’s reported Charles told his son that the gathering was only for the closest family and that Meghan would not be welcome.
Prince Harry flew up alone though it’s revealed all but Charles and Anne missed the Queen’s final moments.
READ: A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities
Prince Harry also left Balmoral first and flew back to Windsor alone, pictures showing him in grief.
The arrangements highlight the tense family ties which bind Prince Harry to the rest of the family following the controversial interviews he and his wife Meghan have conducted with journalists in the US where they are now based.
RELATED: [ANALYSIS] Meghan and Harry's interview: Why royal confessionals threaten monarchy
This article first appeared on EWN : King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports
