Meet Lidudumalingani Mqombothi, a truly South African story-teller
Lidudumalingani Mqombothi speaks to Weekend Breakfast's Refiloe Mpakanyane.
- Lidudumalingani Mqombothi is a writer, filmmaker and photographer
- He won the 2016 Caine prize for African writing
- He was also recently the curator of the African Book Festival in Berlin, Germany
Lidudumalingani Mqombothi is a South African writer, film-maker and photographer.
His short story _Memories We Lost _won the 2016 Caine Prize for African Writing.
As part of winning the prize, he visited Georgetown University in Washington, DC, for a series of events, including seminars and readings.
Also in 2016, Lidudumalingani was selected to receive a Miles Morland Scholarship, enabling him to work on his first novel, Let Your Children Name Themselves.
Most recently, he was chosen as curator for the 2022 African Book Festival Berlin in August, with the theme of his programme being titled "Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow."
The African Book Festival featuring some of the leading writers in Africa and its diaspora has been hosted in Berlin since 2018.
I don't think I'm a photographer or a filmmaker because I'm trying to supplement money that I can make from writing. I think I do them because I can.Lidudumalingani Mqombothi, South African writer, film-maker and photographer
I've always been interested in visuals. I've always wanted to work in something with visuals, and this is photography and filmmaking.Lidudumalingani Mqombothi, South African writer, film-maker and photographer
There's very little money in writing literature. I diversify because I'm really interested in these mediums, and I really like to tell stories in different ways.Lidudumalingani Mqombothi, South African writer, film-maker and photographer
Listen to the audio for more.
