Mkhwebane inquiry may halt proceedings pending ConCourt ruling - Judges Matter
Bongani Bingwa spoke about the possible return of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to office with Mbekezeli Benjamin, who is the researcher at Judges Matter.
The Section 194 inquiry looking into Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office might halt its proceedings until the final verdict by the Constitutional Court on the Public Protector's suspension.
The Western Cape High Court made the scathing ruling last Friday that the suspension of Mkhwebane by President Cyril Ramaphosa was invalid.
A full bench comprising judges Lister Nuku, James Lekhuleni, and Matthew Francis, found that Ramaphosa was conflicted when suspending Mkhwebane.
It has been a tit-for-tat situation after former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a case against the president following a 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala wildlife farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Benjamin said that the ConCourt ruling this week might ruffle feathers.
The Section 194 inquiry is independent and there is still a possibility that it will wait until the Constitutional Court has its say.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher - Judges Matter
I cannot rule out the possibility that Constitutional Court might decide that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane return to work.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher - Judges Matter
The inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office is expected to meet again on Wednesday.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : @PublicProtector/Twitter
