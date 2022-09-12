WATCH: Bullied pregnant woman receives world-class makeup and photoshoot
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Precious Ndlovu was wearing a green and white striped bikini for the shoot and later was mocked by social media users.
She was even labelled the 'The broke version of Rihanna' and little did they know that a good samaritan would come to the rescue.
Inspired by Rihanna 😎 pic.twitter.com/22Rz7Dp4O0— Babybambino (@babybambino) September 5, 2022
Royal Preggy Mamas in Johannesburg invited the 32-year-old mother for pampering and a photoshoot of her pregnancy.
Look let me tell something. GOD put you in a situation where people will humiliate you, for a split second he's shifting things in your favor🙏.— G🚀 (@GcinaSilindile) September 9, 2022
Thanks to the people who help restore her confidence. GOD BLESS YOU❤ pic.twitter.com/AgE2HEu2wg
WATCH: Pregnant woman in viral bikini photo shoot mocked, but empathy and pampering saves the day https://t.co/TcToAVYc9B— IOL News (@IOL) September 9, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Local
Family matters: Parents should open up dialogues to quell sibling rivalry
Favouritism, lack of parental maturity, sibling abuse and bullying are some of the factors that contribute to unhealthy relationships between siblings in a family.Read More
What visa options are available to protect ZEP holders from deportation?
Zimbabweans who hold an exemption permit have until June of next year to get visas or risk deportation, but not many have applied.Read More
Mine owner accused of non-compliance over Jagersfontein dam collapse
The dam belonging to a 150-year-old mine owned by Richemont-Jagersfontein Development burst on Sunday, killing one person and injuring more than thirty people.Read More
'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'
The 150-year-old mine belongs to Richemont-controlled Jagersfontein Development, which acquired it from De Beers in 2010.Read More
Renting remains a cost-saving option in ever-changing property market - expert
Those on the fence about buying property have recently come to appreciate the adage ‘good things come to those who wait’.Read More
Mkhwebane inquiry may halt proceedings pending ConCourt ruling - Judges Matter
The Constitutional Court is this week expected to make a ruling on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa was conflicted in suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More
Mkhwebane's return to office is in the hands of the ConCourt - Expert
A legal expert is of the view that only the Constitutional Court has the final verdict on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend Mkhwebane was indeed invalid.Read More
Meet Lidudumalingani Mqombothi, a truly South African story-teller
"I've always been interested in visuals. I've always wanted to work in something with visuals, and this is photography and filmmaking."Read More
Load shedding moves up to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Stage four will continue until 5am on Monday morning. The power utility says this is due to additional breakdowns overnight.Read More