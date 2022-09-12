'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'
Lester Kiewit interviews human rights activist Richard Spoor, a lawyer who works on the effects of mining on mineworkers and distressed mining towns.
*Jagersfontein Developments do not mine but merely extracts diamonds from waste dumps, which means the Department of Labour is responsible for safety.
*Jagersfontein Developments continued to use the tailings dam that burst on Sunday.
*A safety assessment in 2020 warned of the risk of failure and that it would swamp the township.
The mining town of Jagersfontein in the Free State is facing a humanitarian and environmental disaster following the collapse of a dam at a disused mine on Sunday.
One person died and more than 70 have been hospitalised after the dam burst its banks, sweeping away houses and forcing residents to evacuate their homes with no warning.
Cell phone towers were destroyed, electricity has been cut off and drinking water is running out.
“It’s toxic,” warned Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman. “It's not like a normal dam. It's toxic material that has come from the dam and affected the environment. There isn't a drop of water to drink, everything has been affected by the toxic content of the dam.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit the Jagersfontein-Charlesville area on Monday.
Mine tailings dams are not supposed to fail… somebody has fouled up very badly.Richard Spoor
In 2020, an assessment identified the risk of failure… and showed that a failure would swamp the township... Despite those warnings, no steps were taken to protect that community…Richard Spoor
It’s a catastrophe! De Beers and Jagersfontein Developments must be held accountable… The Department of Labour too… It’s a well-known danger; there is no excuse…Richard Spoor
Kiewit interviewed Spoor - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'
Source : @GiftoftheGivers/Facebook
