WATCH: Mourners snub shaking hands with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, Markle is seen being snubbed by three mourners and avoiding her handshake across the barricade.
Markle and Prince Harry left behind their royal duties in 2020 and then returned to the castle last week to mourn the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The queen, the country's longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.
⬇️EMBARRASSING⬇️— Yoru Barman (@heg_emon) September 11, 2022
Lady in blue & others ARE ALL OF US. They refuse to shake hands with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Netflix.#GoHomeMeghanMarkle
pic.twitter.com/0vExQ9LSnL
