Mpoomy, Breden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards
Bongani Bingwa spoke to South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba, about winning the DStv Podcast of the Year award, the beauty of their journey and advice they would give to those who might want to follow in their footsteps.
The awards, which took place in Sandton over the weekend, shone the spotlight on South Africa's favourite content creators.
The married couple's podcast, Our Love Journey, involves talking about and giving advice on romantic and general relationships.
Speaking on whether this has brought on pressure to their relationship, Brenden said that he sees it more as a challenge to aspire towards than pressure to be perfect.
It's a reminder that we're not perfect and, so, there's something to learn, even on our side. So, that's how we look at it. I feel like it's more a challenge than pressure.Brenden Ledwaba, podcaster
The podcast is all about the journey in relationships, said Mpoomy.
Our podcast is called 'Our Love Journey'. It's not an arrival point, but where does life take us... Life is a journey and you just have to open yourself up to where it takes you.Mpoomy Ledwaba, podcaster
For anyone looking to get into podcasting, Mpoomy said that putting in the groundwork and being consistent is the key to success.
From the get-go you're not going to be making money. In fact, you need to be making the investment in willing to put in your 10,000 hours and making sacrifices but if you're consistent and you find your niche, and you're excellent at what you do, it's only a matter of time before you do extremely well.Mpoomy Ledwaba, podcaster
Scroll up for the full interview.
