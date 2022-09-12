Mine owner accused of non-compliance over Jagersfontein dam collapse
Clement Manyathela spoke to Xolani Tseletsele, the executive mayor of Kopanong Local Municipality in Free State.
The mine in Jagersfontein, Charlesville in the Free State is accused of poor governance and operating without proper compliance.
Cell phone towers were destroyed, electricity has been cut off and drinking water is running out.
Tseletsele claimed that the mine did not comply with mining processes and did not even attempt to improve the lives of residents in the affected areas of operation.
The community itself has not been taken into consideration in terms of employment, proper infrastructure, and it has created animosity.Xolani Tseletsele, Executive mayor - Kopanong Local Municipality
The Department of Water and Sanitation wrote a letter to the mining company about not complying with the dam and it was closed for a period of more than three months. We just saw the mine operating again without being informed and we have picked it up that they have never been compliant with the dam issue.Xolani Tseletsele, Executive mayor - Kopanong Local Municipality
There is confusion about whether the mine is compliant with the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources or the Department of Employment and Labour.
It has been a tussel and hassle for us to get proper information and relevant government bodies to get the mine accountable.Xolani Tseletsele, Executive mayor - Kopanong Local Municipality
President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with the Free State government officials, are expected to visit the disaster-hit area on Monday.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
