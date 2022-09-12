Family matters: Parents should open up dialogues to quell sibling rivalry
Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Dimakatso Maboea about navigating through unhealthy sibling relationships.
Parents are urged not to overlook bickering and animosity between their children.
This is according to Dr Maboea who was speaking to Clement Manyathela during 702's Family Matters feature.
Oftentimes, siblings do not get along because of the barometer of preference from parents, guardians and even grandparents.
Jealousy and resentment among siblings stem from special needs, a lack of parenting style, and a lack of social skills.
Dr Mabeoa said that parents need to set up dialogues among their children to quell divisions.
Parents should not drag or recruit their children into battles that do not belong to them. We need to open a dialogue between siblings where they get an opportunity to express themselves.Dr Dimakatso Maboea, clinical psychologist
Source : Pixabay.com
