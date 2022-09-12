What visa options are available to protect ZEP holders from deportation?





Clement Manyathela spoke to immigration lawyer at Craig Smith & Associates, Craig Smith, about the visa options available for Zimbabweans holding exemption permits (ZEP).

ZEP holders will risk being deported if they do not have visas by June next year .

There are a number of visas to apply for but gaining a visa can be challenging.

There are over 170,000 ZEP holders in the country who are at risk for deportation that have until June 2023 to apply for visas.

There are a few visa options that are available to Zimbabweans or other foreign nationals in South Africa, but these can come with challenges for the applicants.

One such visa is the critical skills visa, which would allow the ZEP holder to work in South Africa and gain permanent residency after five years if their occupation is on the critical skills list.

According to Smith, as of February this year, the Department of Home Affairs has raised the education requirement of this visa type to a master’s level which does make achieving this visa more challenging to acquire.

That is just taking those who would have qualified previously and further hindered the process. Craig Smith, immigration lawyer at Craig Smith & Associates

However, Smith does note that for this visa, qualifications and skills are taken into account so, if you do not have the minimum qualifications but can prove you have the necessary skills it is still a possibility to gain this visa.

Another visa option is the general work visa, which can allow the applicant to work in low-skilled jobs in South Africa.

Smith said that this visa can also be difficult to obtain as 95% of these applications are rejected.

In addition to this, he said the employer will have to vouch for the applicant and will have to sign a repatriation undertaking which means the employer is liable to cover all repatriation costs if the Zimbabwean worker is to be deported for any reason.

They not only need to convince Home Affairs but also they need to convince the employer, who is also central to this process. Craig Smith, immigration lawyer at Craig Smith & Associates

There is also the option to apply for a spousal visa if they are married to a South African or in a permanent partnership with one.

Unfortunately, these visa applications can take months to be processed, according to Smith, so ZEP holders should apply as soon as possible.

