SA's digital platforms treat workers better than international ones such as Uber
Lester Kiewit interviews Pitso Tsibolane, co-principal investigator for the Fairwork Foundation in South Africa.
Digital platform workers in South Africa lack the protections offered to regular employees – but local apps fair considerably better than international ones
South Africa needs regulations to remedy the situation
South Africa’s gig workers earn insufficient wages, face unfair working conditions, and lack benefits and protections afforded to other employees, according to the Fairwork South Africa 2022 Ratings Report.
In an evaluation of the working conditions of 13 of the most popular digital labour platforms in South Africa, multinational companies such as Uber (2 out of 10) and Bolt (1 out of 10) scored poorly.
South Africa’s SweepSouth ranked the highest (with a score of 7 out of 10).
“The low scores for eight of the 13 platforms indicate an urgent need for regulatory reform, monitoring and enforcement,” said Tsibolane.
“The positive scores by some of the platforms studied point to the possibility of a better and fairer platform economy. Platform work can also mean decent and fair work."
The picture is very grim… platform workers are highly vulnerable… heightened concerns regarding safety…Pitso Tsibolane, co-principal Investigator - Fairwork Foundation South Africa
These platforms… say they’re not really employers… this is changing… The highest court in the UK said Uber is an employer…Pitso Tsibolane, co-principal Investigator - Fairwork Foundation South Africa
Our locally developed platforms are leading the way… We ought to be concerned [about foreign platforms] … This is where we think legislation should come in…Pitso Tsibolane, co-principal Investigator - Fairwork Foundation South Africa
Kiewit interviewed Tsibolane - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's digital platforms treat workers better than international ones such as Uber
