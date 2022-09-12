What is eczema and 4 tips on how to manage it





World Atopic Eczema Day on 14 September is marked to raise awareness of the disease every year. Presenter Relebogile Mabotja talks to the head of the Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic in Cape Town, Dr Nomphelo Gantsho to dissect what Atopic Eczema is and how one can manage it.

ternavskaia / 123rf

Atopic eczema falls within the group of other atopic diseases such as asthma and hay fever and is commonly known as eczema.

Dr Gantsho says eczema is a very complex chronic disease and one of the main symptoms is that the skin is hypersensitive, becoming easily irritated by many external factors.

The skin becomes red, it gets inflamed and the person starts itching. Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic - Cape Dermatology Clinic

1. Keep a diary of skin triggers

She says it is essential that sufferers learn to identify triggers and avoid them.

One of her suggestions is to keep a diary and journal everything one comes into contact with and try to avoid them.

Proper diagnosis is helped by understanding a family's medical history. If there's someone at home that has eczema, asthma, or hay fever, the chance that other relatives could have eczema is 70%, she explains.

She notes that where eczema occurs on the body changes with age, moving from the face in infants, to the hands, feet, elbows, and back of knees as they get older.

2. Moisturise

Moisturising the skin helps. Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic - Cape Dermatology Clinic

3. Avoid chemical products

Dr Gantsho recommends steering clear of chemical and petroleum-based products and encourages sufferers to use the best quality, organic and plant-based moisturisers.

4. Keep cool

Sweating exacerbates the condition and Dr Gantsho says don't pile on the blankets at night.

When you start sweating, that's when your skin becomes itchy. Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic - Cape Dermatology Clinic

