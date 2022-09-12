What is eczema and 4 tips on how to manage it
World Atopic Eczema Day on 14 September is marked to raise awareness of the disease every year. Presenter Relebogile Mabotja talks to the head of the Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic in Cape Town, Dr Nomphelo Gantsho to dissect what Atopic Eczema is and how one can manage it.
Atopic eczema falls within the group of other atopic diseases such as asthma and hay fever and is commonly known as eczema.
Dr Gantsho says eczema is a very complex chronic disease and one of the main symptoms is that the skin is hypersensitive, becoming easily irritated by many external factors.
The skin becomes red, it gets inflamed and the person starts itching.Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic - Cape Dermatology Clinic
1. Keep a diary of skin triggers
She says it is essential that sufferers learn to identify triggers and avoid them.
One of her suggestions is to keep a diary and journal everything one comes into contact with and try to avoid them.
Proper diagnosis is helped by understanding a family's medical history. If there's someone at home that has eczema, asthma, or hay fever, the chance that other relatives could have eczema is 70%, she explains.
She notes that where eczema occurs on the body changes with age, moving from the face in infants, to the hands, feet, elbows, and back of knees as they get older.
2. Moisturise
Moisturising the skin helps.Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic - Cape Dermatology Clinic
3. Avoid chemical products
Dr Gantsho recommends steering clear of chemical and petroleum-based products and encourages sufferers to use the best quality, organic and plant-based moisturisers.
4. Keep cool
Sweating exacerbates the condition and Dr Gantsho says don't pile on the blankets at night.
When you start sweating, that's when your skin becomes itchy.Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic - Cape Dermatology Clinic
Scroll up to listen to the audio to learn more about eczema.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106785487_applying-an-emollient-to-dry-flaky-skin-as-in-the-treatment-of-psoriasis-eczema-and-other-dry-skin-c.html
More from Lifestyle
Health and wellness: what is an anxiety disorder and how do you manage it?
Many people use the words stress and anxiety interchangeably, but what separates an anxiety disorder from run-of-the-mill stress?Read More
Could radioactive rhino horns prevent poaching?
Poachers have been decimating the rhino population for years but a professor from Wits University believes radioactive technology could help.Read More
How to protect your child from falling and potential injury
Falling can be very common among young children and it's important to establish how you can best protect your child from a fall-related injury.Read More
Mpoomy, Brenden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards
South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have won the Podcast of the Year category at the 2022 DStv Content Creator awards.Read More
Family matters: Parents should open up dialogues to quell sibling rivalry
Favouritism, lack of parental maturity, sibling abuse and bullying are some of the factors that contribute to unhealthy relationships between siblings in a family.Read More
WATCH: Mourners snub shaking hands with Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle
A video went viral showing the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle being snubbed by some mourners at Windsor Castle.Read More
What happens to your minor children when you die? Here's why you need a will
12-17 September is National Wills Week, which is aimed at educating South Africans about the risks of not having a valid will in place and highlights the benefits of proper financial planning.Read More
King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports
In the final hours of the Queen’s life, her children rushed to her bedside. Prince Harry said he and his wife were also going to attend but it’s reported Charles told his son that the gathering was only for the closest family and that Meghan would not be welcome.Read More
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More