Germany wants more freedom from China, its largest trading partner

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Jagersfontein residents express anger after deadly mine dam collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 15:16
Life Esidimeni inquest to resume with ex-Gauteng Health HOD Selebano on stand
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
42 generation units tripped last week
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hilton Trollip energy sector specialist
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg City of Joburg's budget too stretched that it cannot put any development funds into the parts of the city which are growing.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carollyn Mitchell of the Rosebank Improvement District and manager/designer of Oxford Parks development.
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
The first steps toward listing a cannabis company on the JSE began today.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gabriel Theron, CEO of Cilo Cybin
Today at 16:50
A Wits professor wants to save rhinos – with tech used to stop nuclear bomb smugglers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor James Larkin
Today at 17:20
Jagersfontein: How mine dams collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mariette Liefferink, chief executive of the Federation for a Sustainable Environment,
Today at 18:08
IDC Results : funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements registering 14% growth to R7.2bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
TP Nchocho - Chief Executive Officer of IDC
Today at 18:12
Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings into the spotlight good tailings management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Spoor - Attorney at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us Hardcover – by Russ Roberts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money storyteller and author Gcina Mhlophe.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gcina Mhlope - Activist, Storyteller, Poet And Author at ...
12 September 2022 2:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Germany is concerned about its reliance on "an increasingly assertive authoritarian state".

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Martyn Davies, the managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

Germany wants to reduce its dependence on China.

It is considering measures to make doing business with China less attractive.

The German economic ministry is looking into curbing Chinese investment in Germany and vice versa.

China is Germany’s main trading partner.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz considers China – Germany’s largest trading partner – as a “systemic rival”.

RELATED: US and China decoupling: 'It really is the end of Chimerica'

…pulling back from China… reducing or even scrapping investment and export guarantees… no longer promoting trade fairs or trading there, and redirecting loans from the state lender to other Asian countries, away from China…

Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

There has been a backlash in Germany against non-democratic countries…

Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Half of VW’s profits come out of China…

Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Moloto interviewed Davies – scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Germany wants more freedom from China, its largest trading partner




