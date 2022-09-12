[LISTEN] SA's lacks regulation on child influencers

Today at 15:10 Life Esidimeni Inquest Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

Today at 15:16 The MMC responsible for Public Safety in the City of Joburg visits Eldorado Park, to adress concerns ofresidents about the interventions by Public Safety to assist in both reducing and preventing crime in the area.. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

David Tembe, MMC for Public Safety in the City of Joburg

Today at 15:20 Community respond to the meeting with the MMC on the interventions by Public Safety to assist in both reducing and preventing crime in the area Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Cheryl Pillay, community activist in Eldorado Park,

Today at 15:50 [Property Feature] What are strong selling points for your home ? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Tiaan Pretorius, manager for Seeff Centurion

Today at 16:10 SALGA calls for transparency in the formulation of coalition agreements Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Mandla L. Isaacs

Today at 16:20 Right-wing parties win Swedish election in historic political overhaul Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Marika Griehsel, journalist & former correspondent for Swedish TV in Africa

Today at 16:50 ADHD in the Workplace Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and head of the MBA in University of Stellenbosch Business School

Today at 17:10 Where are we with the DNA Bill ? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Vanessa Lynch - Regional Director at DNA for Africa

Today at 17:20 Meyiwa Murder Trial : The third state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has pointed out accused two as one of the intruders Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Kgomotso Modise, second number

Today at 18:09 FirstRand pays R26.2bn in dividends - a 78% jump - its highest in history The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Battery maker, Metair 's profits slid after being hit by raw material shortages The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Riaz Haffejee - CEO at Metair

Today at 18:50 Takeover target, ACSA publishes financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Siphamandla Mthethwa. - CFO of ACSA

Today at 19:08 [PITCHED} The massive overhaul of Ethereum known as the Merge has finally happened The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - How to stick out in the noise and clutter The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Bradley Marshall

