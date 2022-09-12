[LISTEN] SA's lacks regulation on child influencers

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Life Esidimeni Inquest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
The MMC responsible for Public Safety in the City of Joburg visits Eldorado Park, to adress concerns ofresidents about the interventions by Public Safety to assist in both reducing and preventing crime in the area..
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Tembe, MMC for Public Safety in the City of Joburg
Today at 15:20
Community respond to the meeting with the MMC on the interventions by Public Safety to assist in both reducing and preventing crime in the area
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cheryl Pillay, community activist in Eldorado Park,
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] What are strong selling points for your home ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tiaan Pretorius, manager for Seeff Centurion
Today at 16:10
SALGA calls for transparency in the formulation of coalition agreements
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mandla L. Isaacs
Today at 16:20
Right-wing parties win Swedish election in historic political overhaul
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marika Griehsel, journalist & former correspondent for Swedish TV in Africa
Today at 16:50
ADHD in the Workplace
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and head of the MBA in University of Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 17:10
Where are we with the DNA Bill ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vanessa Lynch - Regional Director at DNA for Africa
Today at 17:20
Meyiwa Murder Trial : The third state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has pointed out accused two as one of the intruders
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 18:09
FirstRand pays R26.2bn in dividends - a 78% jump - its highest in history
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Battery maker, Metair 's profits slid after being hit by raw material shortages
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riaz Haffejee - CEO at Metair
Today at 18:50
Takeover target, ACSA publishes financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siphamandla Mthethwa. - CFO of ACSA
Today at 19:08
[PITCHED} The massive overhaul of Ethereum known as the Merge has finally happened
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - How to stick out in the noise and clutter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Bradley Marshall
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - The stock market won’t make you rich, your emotions might!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
Latest Local
Not all plain sailing: 'We sold up and shipped out!' - SA couple on life at sea PJ Kotze and Roxanne Ferreira sold their home and their cars to buy a 40-foot yacht called Annette on which to live and work. 15 September 2022 1:52 PM
Could formalising the illegal mining industry benefit South Africa? Illegal mining is estimated to cost the country significant amounts of money, so could legalising it be the answer? 15 September 2022 1:16 PM
Dying without a will leaves families in difficulty Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Kubashni Govender, business development manager for the East Coast Region at Sanlam Trust. 15 September 2022 12:50 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
'Govt's proposed carbon tax rate increase too high, business can't sustain it' Organised business in SA wants government to improve on its carbon tax proposals to "avert unintended consequences". 13 September 2022 8:35 PM
Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma set for another leadership battle at December conference The conference is expected to be held in December this year, with incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa seeking a second term. 13 September 2022 9:47 AM
View all Politics
Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash? The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand? 15 September 2022 2:32 PM
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week. 15 September 2022 1:01 PM
What Heineken’s takeover of Distell means for the wine and cider business in SA Heineken’s proposed takeover of wine and cider business, Distell Group, has been given the go-ahead by the South African Competiti... 15 September 2022 6:54 AM
View all Business
Same chicken, new (recyclable) bag - Woolies makes good on 2018 'green' promise In 2018, Woolworths pledged to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics and instead use reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022. 15 September 2022 10:30 AM
Media personality Lumko 'Johnson' Leqela dies aged 32 Leqela, 32, passed away after a short hospitalisation, according to a statement posted on their Instagram page on Wednesday. 15 September 2022 9:55 AM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco. 14 September 2022 10:27 AM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Taiwanese nursing home apologises for hiring a stripper A video has gone viral of a stripper dancing for elderly residents in Taiwan. 15 September 2022 10:06 AM
WATCH: Babies instinctively avoid walking on grass? A video has gone viral of parents taking their babies to the grass, but not winning in getting them to step on it. 15 September 2022 9:59 AM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
View all Entertainment
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week. 15 September 2022 1:01 PM
Is Ukraine starting to win the war? Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive. 13 September 2022 11:13 AM
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday. 13 September 2022 7:19 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts. 13 September 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
[LISTEN] SA's lacks regulation on child influencers

12 September 2022 3:58 PM
by Palesa Moloi
Tags:
Carte Blanche
Influencers

Kidfluencers are getting big endorsement deals, but is that a learning opportunity for them or is it an exploitation of the freedom of their childhood?

Tarryn Crossman, producer and director at Carte Blanche spoke to Pippa Hudson about kidfluencers.

In South Africa, a kidfluencer is an influencer under the age of 13 that is creating content online and has a major following on different social media platforms.

Because of their huge followings, these influencers receive big endorsements from companies to market their brands and in return, they get paid to do so.

A 7 year old influencer with 192k followers on Instagram and over 185k likes on her Facebook page.
A 7 year old influencer with 192k followers on Instagram and over 185k likes on her Facebook page.

In the United States, there are laws that state that the money that such kids make should be put into a Trust Fund for them to access at a certain age.

In South Africa, there are no laws protecting children as the contract is between the parents and the brands - which means that the parents are in charge of the money.

… there are a few rules, but the rules apply to kidfluencers. There's no regulation specifically for these children and there doesnt seem to be any plan to put them in place at this point.

Tarryn Crossman, producer and director at Carte Blanche

There's a huge appeal, however, there are potential long impacts that can affect these kids when they are in their teens or older. Some of the points highlighted by Tarryn Crossman include:

-They lose a sense of who they are outside of the camera. -They become more anxious. -They become more depressed. -They lose their childhood.

To hear more about Kidfluencers, scroll up and listen to the audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] SA's lacks regulation on child influencers




12 September 2022 3:58 PM
by Palesa Moloi
Tags:
Carte Blanche
Influencers

Mkhwebane's legal team stands a chance of removing Dyantyi - Accountability Now

Local

How Marah Louw missed an opportunity to study opera overseas

Lifestyle

Would teenagers benefit from school starting later?

Lifestyle

MMC Tembe vows to bolster police visibility after 2 teen deaths in Eldorado Park

15 September 2022 2:39 PM

Theewaterskloof Municipality water supply issues anger Grabouw residents

15 September 2022 2:06 PM

NW Premier Maape disbands Ditsobotla Municipality marred with ANC infighting

15 September 2022 1:58 PM

