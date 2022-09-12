How to protect your child from falling and potential injury





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications and office manager at ChildSafe South Africa Chiedza Mujeni about how to prevent serious falls and injuries in children.

Falling is the primary cause of childhood injury according to ChildSafe statistics .

If a child does fall, they may need medical attention, especially if they hit their head.

While a little tumble is usually no cause for concern, parents will absolutely want to protect their child from a major fall. Picture: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

Parents know that little children are naturally curious and, in most cases, naturally clumsy.

While a little tumble is usually no cause for concern, parents will absolutely want to protect their child from a major fall and serious injury.

According to Mujeni, falling is the number one cause of childhood injury that they see at hospitals.

A child falling is not necessarily the result of a parent being careless or negligent, parents are only human after all and accidents do happen, but there are some things caregivers can do to minimise the risk to the child.

The first risk is to never leave a child unattended on a raised surface like a bed or a counter.

If parents don't have a cot for their child, it is essential to either use a blanket and pillows to create a barrier or ideally set up a place for your child to sleep on the floor if you will not be in the same room as them.

When a child is born the head is the heaviest part of their body. The minute they look down they will topple over, and their brain is still developing. Chiedza Mujeni, communications and office manager at ChildSafe South Africa

Mujeni said it was also so important to make sure children have proper car seats and are strapped properly when they sit.

If you have stairs in your home you should also ensure you have safety gates, Mujeni suggested.

She added that rearranging furniture so there is nothing close to the window in order to protect your children from serious falls. was crucial.

If a child does fall, especially if they bump their head, parents should always take them to the doctor to ensure they do not have a serious injury.

If your child does have a serious fall, Mujeni said you should not move the child at all and call emergency services to handle the situation and prevent any further injury.

