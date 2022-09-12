How to protect your child from falling and potential injury

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe expected to meet with the community of Jagersfontein following a deadly accident at a local mine
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sikhonathi Matshantsha, Eskom spokesperson
Today at 15:20
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has asked Parliament to suspend its public hearings into her impeachment inquiry pending her legal challenge.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:40
What is Padel Tennis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Elian Wiener - Owner of Epic Padel
Today at 16:10
Reporters from three local media houses have been banned from court after they pursued Tumela Madlala as he made his way into the court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:20
[Feature] My Home Town: Itsoseng with Thapelo Serekego. I'm a professional DJ
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thapelo Serekego. I'm a professional DJ
Today at 16:50
English is a funny language when it comes to spelling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Phillip Louw - Publishing Manager: Dictionaries and Literature, Oxford University Press SA
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS ] 3 media houses barred from Senzo Meyiwa trial for trying to interview witness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
ARC annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van Zyl - co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - How to lay investment skills foundation for kids
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Speirs - Heads of the investment challenge portfolio at JSE
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How to protect your child from falling and potential injury

12 September 2022 5:31 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Children
Parenting
Injury
falling

Falling can be very common among young children and it's important to establish how you can best protect your child from a fall-related injury.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications and office manager at ChildSafe South Africa Chiedza Mujeni about how to prevent serious falls and injuries in children.

  • Falling is the primary cause of childhood injury according to ChildSafe statistics.

  • If a child does fall, they may need medical attention, especially if they hit their head.

While a little tumble is usually no cause for concern, parents will absolutely want to protect their child from a major fall. Picture: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay
While a little tumble is usually no cause for concern, parents will absolutely want to protect their child from a major fall. Picture: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

Parents know that little children are naturally curious and, in most cases, naturally clumsy.

While a little tumble is usually no cause for concern, parents will absolutely want to protect their child from a major fall and serious injury.

According to Mujeni, falling is the number one cause of childhood injury that they see at hospitals.

A child falling is not necessarily the result of a parent being careless or negligent, parents are only human after all and accidents do happen, but there are some things caregivers can do to minimise the risk to the child.

The first risk is to never leave a child unattended on a raised surface like a bed or a counter.

If parents don't have a cot for their child, it is essential to either use a blanket and pillows to create a barrier or ideally set up a place for your child to sleep on the floor if you will not be in the same room as them.

When a child is born the head is the heaviest part of their body. The minute they look down they will topple over, and their brain is still developing.

Chiedza Mujeni, communications and office manager at ChildSafe South Africa

Mujeni said it was also so important to make sure children have proper car seats and are strapped properly when they sit.

If you have stairs in your home you should also ensure you have safety gates, Mujeni suggested.

She added that rearranging furniture so there is nothing close to the window in order to protect your children from serious falls. was crucial.

If a child does fall, especially if they bump their head, parents should always take them to the doctor to ensure they do not have a serious injury.

If your child does have a serious fall, Mujeni said you should not move the child at all and call emergency services to handle the situation and prevent any further injury.

Listen to the audio above for more.




