Cannabis company Cilo Cybin begins process to list on the JSE





John Perlman spoke to the CEO of Cili Cybin, Gabriel Theron, about the company's first steps toward listing a cannabis company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

This is great news for the budding cannabis industry that has economic potential.

Theron said that estimates suggest that the industry makes $400 billion globally a year, but only $36 billion comes from legal sales.

The company will primarily focus on the exportation of medical cannabis.

This is due to cannabis only being allowed to be exported for medicinal usage.

However, Europe is in talks to open the export market to include adult recreational usage in 2025 indicating the continuous growth of the industry globally.

The market's just growing and expanding on a daily basis... It's a market that's already there. It's now just moving from an illegal side to a legal side. Gabriel Theron, CEO - Cilo Cybin.

