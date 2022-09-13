Cannabis company Cilo Cybin begins process to list on the JSE
John Perlman spoke to the CEO of Cili Cybin, Gabriel Theron, about the company's first steps toward listing a cannabis company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
This is great news for the budding cannabis industry that has economic potential.
Theron said that estimates suggest that the industry makes $400 billion globally a year, but only $36 billion comes from legal sales.
The company will primarily focus on the exportation of medical cannabis.
This is due to cannabis only being allowed to be exported for medicinal usage.
However, Europe is in talks to open the export market to include adult recreational usage in 2025 indicating the continuous growth of the industry globally.
The market's just growing and expanding on a daily basis... It's a market that's already there. It's now just moving from an illegal side to a legal side.Gabriel Theron, CEO - Cilo Cybin.
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147641242_close-up-of-courier-holding-paper-package-with-traditional-meds-cannabis-in-bag-with-leaf-symbol-cas.html?vti=m8qs4mgmj744m3axo6-1-42
More from Business
World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment
Most companies through the human resources department always keep a record of the performance of their employees.Read More
Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert
We need warning labels at the points of sale of fossil fuels, argues a health expert.Read More
'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts
Eskom has announced it will be ramping-up power cuts, with stage 4 set to kick in at 10am on Tuesday morning.Read More
'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe
Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
With summer on its way, we reviewed the loadshedding tech that'll keep you cool
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings tailings management into the spotlight
Bruce Whitfield speaks to human rights lawyer, Richard Spoor about who should take responsibility for the tailings dam collapse in Jagersfontein.Read More
IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn
Bruce Whitfield speaks to TP Nchocho, Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Development Corporation.Read More
SA's digital platforms treat workers better than international ones such as Uber
That is the finding of the 'Fairwork SA 2022 Ratings Report', which looked at the working conditions of digital labour platforms.Read More
Germany wants more freedom from China, its largest trading partner
Germany is concerned about its reliance on “an increasingly assertive authoritarian state”.Read More