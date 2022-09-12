



The IDC's profits improved by 81.3% to R5.77bn

The IDC wants to disburse R107bn over the next 5 years with a focus on supporting black-owned business

Funding approvals increased by 146% to R16bn

TP Nchocho, CEO of Industrial Development Corporation

The Industrial Development Corporation's revenue rose by 34.8% to R21.7 billion in it's year to end-March, which also saw its operating profits improve by 81.3% to R5.77 billion.

The national development finance institution's funding approvals jumped by 146% to R16 billion, while disbursements are up 14% to R7.2 billion.

The number of transactions were a little less on average, but average size of transactions were much larger. TP Nchocho, CEO of Industrial Development Corporation

RELATED: HomeSweetHome: A lucky draw in new tourism campaign wins local travel discount

The kind of transactions we did in the mining space, as well as the infrastructure space as well as in the energy sector. TP Nchocho, CEO of Industrial Development Corporation

Disbursements however remain less than the R10 billion target, and the IDC will now look to disburse R107bn over the next 5 years with a focus on supporting black-owned business.

Many of the transactions have high capital value. Our proportionate of investment in those transactions are fairly on the high side. TP Nchocho, CEO of Industrial Development Corporation

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn