IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn
- The IDC's profits improved by 81.3% to R5.77bn
- The IDC wants to disburse R107bn over the next 5 years with a focus on supporting black-owned business
- Funding approvals increased by 146% to R16bn
The Industrial Development Corporation's revenue rose by 34.8% to R21.7 billion in it's year to end-March, which also saw its operating profits improve by 81.3% to R5.77 billion.
The national development finance institution's funding approvals jumped by 146% to R16 billion, while disbursements are up 14% to R7.2 billion.
The number of transactions were a little less on average, but average size of transactions were much larger.TP Nchocho, CEO of Industrial Development Corporation
The kind of transactions we did in the mining space, as well as the infrastructure space as well as in the energy sector.TP Nchocho, CEO of Industrial Development Corporation
Disbursements however remain less than the R10 billion target, and the IDC will now look to disburse R107bn over the next 5 years with a focus on supporting black-owned business.
Many of the transactions have high capital value. Our proportionate of investment in those transactions are fairly on the high side.TP Nchocho, CEO of Industrial Development Corporation
