Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings tailings management into the spotlight





1 person died and 70 others are injured after a dam wall collapsed in at a disused mine in Jagersfontein

Tailings are what remains after extracting valuable minerals and from mined ore and usually takes the form of a liquid slurry

Residents were forced to evacuate their homes without warning as the toxic content of the dam washed away houses

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Relief aid organisations like the Gift of the Givers are assisting the residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State following Sunday's devastating mining disaster.

One person died and more than 70 have been hospitalised following the collapse of a dam at a disused mine, sweeping away houses and forcing residents to evacuate their homes with no warning.

When the dam collapsed, toxic mining waste swept over small town of Jagersfontein.

It looks as if this mine, and the tailings dam fell through the cracks. There's no evidence that it was registered by the department of water affairs as a dam. Richard Spoor, human rights lawyer

RELATED: 'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'

According to Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, residents are facing a humanitarian and environmental disaster.

A lack of fresh drinking water is a major problem, while electricity supply and cell phone towers have also been affected.

The issue of how tailings at mining operations are managed has now been brought into the spot light following the disaster.

This dam was about to exceed its design capacity, wasn't being monitored by the department of water affairs and wasn't monitored and registered by the department of mineral resources. Richard Spoor, human rights lawyer

Here is the tailings dam that collapsed. pic.twitter.com/NJgSrnghVw — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) September 11, 2022

RELATED: The Midday Report Express: Govt was aware Jagersfontein dam unsafe says expert

In 2019, we have a consultant report that says the rate at which tailings are being deposited at this dam, it will exceed its design capacity within one year. It's now three years. Richard Spoor, human rights lawyer

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings tailings management into the spotlight