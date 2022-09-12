Could radioactive rhino horns prevent poaching?





John Perlman spoke to the director of the Radiation and Health Physics Unit at the University of Witwatersrand Professor James Larkin about his potential solution to poaching.

Radioactive rhino horns could reduce poaching as it makes the practice riskier and reduces the demand .

Larkin said various parties have expressed interest in this potential solution.

© utopia88/123rf.com

Larkin’s suggestion is to put a small quantity of radioactive material into rhino horns - which would make the horn less desirable and easier to detect.

We [would be] pushing on various different parts of the rhino horn supply chain. If we push back on the end user, we reduce the demand… but we are also changing the reward-risk ratio. Professor James Larkin, director at the Radiation and Health Physics Unit at the University of Witwatersrand

Transporting radioactive rhino horns could mean the poachers are charged with anti-terrorism crimes as most countries in the world have measures in place to prevent the movement of nuclear materials according to Larkin.

Larkin said this idea has gained some traction and many quarters of society had shown interest.

If this is put into place it could help protect what remains of the rhino population in the country and hopefully allow them to recover in the future.

