With summer on its way, we reviewed the loadshedding tech that'll keep you cool
- MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator can run for 14 hours on a full charge
- It charges via a USB port or via a regular wall socket
- It costs R999 and is available at most major retailers
This week we’re talking about what Toby calls 'load-shredding' tech.
Before the arrival of summer, he's been getting ready be checking out a battery-powered fan and some lights to get through the hot summer days and nights.
The MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator is a clever little desktop fan that runs for 14 hours and costs just R 999.
It's just simple, and it's elegant, it's very cheap and it's very quiet.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
It's a quiet, energy-efficient, small cordless fan, which is charged via a standard USB port. USB charging allows you to plug into laptop, wall socket or any charging point.
It's a very clever, little desktop fan...it runs for 14 hours on a charge and it costs just R1 000.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
The lightweight fan is ideal for home or office use, and also the perfect choice for camping, caravanning and garden events.
You can leave this running overnight, keeping a room cool.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine
