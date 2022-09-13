Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert

13 September 2022 7:19 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
US President Joe Biden
Russia Ukraine war

President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday.

Africa Melane spoke to US foreign policy expert, Brooks Spector.

Brooks doesn't believe that the Ukraine-Russia conflict is likely to dominate the agenda between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the United State's President Joe Biden.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Spector said that economic and investment talks are some of the items set to dominate the agenda.

I am not entirely convinced that the Ukraine-Russia conflict is going to carry a lot of water in Joe Biden’s office. USA and other dozens of nations are holding steadfast in supporting Ukraine.

Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert

There will be a lot of trade, investment, discussions on supporting economic development, dealing with pandemics and epidemics, and other serious global challenges.

Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert

Ramaphosa's visit will be the second top-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor met with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in Pretoria in August for the South Africa-United States Strategic Dialogue.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.




