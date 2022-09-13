Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert
Africa Melane spoke to US foreign policy expert, Brooks Spector.
Brooks doesn't believe that the Ukraine-Russia conflict is likely to dominate the agenda between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the United State's President Joe Biden.
Speaking to Africa Melane, Spector said that economic and investment talks are some of the items set to dominate the agenda.
I am not entirely convinced that the Ukraine-Russia conflict is going to carry a lot of water in Joe Biden’s office. USA and other dozens of nations are holding steadfast in supporting Ukraine.Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert
There will be a lot of trade, investment, discussions on supporting economic development, dealing with pandemics and epidemics, and other serious global challenges.Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert
Ramaphosa's visit will be the second top-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor met with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in Pretoria in August for the South Africa-United States Strategic Dialogue.
