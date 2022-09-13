Phalatse is representing a system that seeks to oppress our people - ATM





Opposition parties to discuss a motion of no confidence against Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

It follows the DA's court interdict to stop a planned special council sitting for Tuesday.

ATM has accused the mayor of a lack of accountability.

City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @mphophalatse1/Twitter

Opposition parties are calling for Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse to be axed from her position and plans are now in full swing for a motion of no confidence against her. This comes after the Democratic Alliance was granted an interdict to stop a special sitting in the Johannesburg council, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.

The motion will be discussed in an upcoming programming meeting to be called by the acting city manager on the 15th September. If passed, the motion will be tabled in council at the end of the month.

The programming meeting seeks to look at all the legalities of the motion. In the last meeting, the same motion was admitted for the Speaker, Vasco Da Gama, who was voted out last week.

African Melane spoke to Lubabalo Magwentshu, chairperson of African Transformation Movement in the City of Johannesburg to understand more about the process.

One of the issues tabled in a previous meeting related to a case Dr Phalatse had in the courts. But it's been discovered the case has been dormant, so that's why the motion has been brought back. Lubabalo Magwentshu, chairperson of African Transformation Movement in the City of Johannesburg

Phalatse has been at the centre of allegations of corruption and maladministration in the Joburg council.

A case was opened by former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, relating to an R11 million paid and transferred to a non-profit organisation without authorisation of the council.

This matter was never disclosed to the council by Dr Phalatse. This shows her lack of accountability. Lubabalo Magwentshu, chairperson of African Transformation Movement in the City of Johannesburg

Magwentshu said the party believes the mayor is seeking to "reverse the gains of our democracy".

The party claims the administration is excluding black people from applying from certain positions.

The mayor is part of a system that says its okay to switch off people's electricity, even if they cannot afford to pay. She has made statements that people who cannot pay should be switched off, without considering the various social conditions of our people. Lubabalo Magwentshu, chairperson of African Transformation Movement in the City of Johannesburg

Magwentshu said there are many councillors not happy with the way the DA is leading the City of Johannesburg.

This motion is not just about the Dr Phalatse as a person... it's about the entire government. The main aim is to remove the system that seeks to oppress our people. Unfortunately, Dr Phalatse is representing this system. Lubabalo Magwentshu, chairperson of African Transformation Movement in the City of Johannesburg

