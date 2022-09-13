Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma set for another leadership battle at December conference
Bongani Bingwa spoke to political analyst, Ongama Mtimka, about the road to the 55th African National Congress (ANC) elective conference in December.
Everybody wants to sit on the throne as the African National Congress (ANC) is expected to hold its highly contested 55th elective conference this year.
Pamphlets are already circulating with preferred candidates for the top six of the ruling party.
The party in Mpumalanga has thrown its weight behind Ramaphosa, with Justice and Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola as deputy president.
Others include Mmamoloko Kubayi, Paul Mashatile, and Oscar Mabuyane eyeing the position.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mtimka said that despite dozens of nominations, it does not qualify candidature for the top six.
Nominations don’t automatically lead to candidature. Those names of people nominated will be sifted, assessed, and only people who pass the test from a moral, ethical and another wise perspective will make it to become candidates for elections.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
However, he added that the Pro-Jacob Zuma camp is not decisive on its preferred candidate for the top position.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the incumbent are expected to contest for the same position that Ramaphosa won in a landslide victory in Nasrec in 2017.
You had three names coming up like Zweli Mkhize, Lindiwe Sisulu, and now Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. It appears to me that they needed the nudge from Jacob Zuma for them to make up their mind as to who is going to be a candidate but in the history of internal ANC campaigns, that usually spells disaster.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
Mtimka said that a deja vu battle between Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to dominate the conference.
The pro-Zuma faction has been in tatters for some time, and they were undecided about who is going to be their candidate and I think that there has been fragmentation in any other camp other than the Cyril Ramaphosa camp.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
Ramaphosa's campaign for a second term is endorsed the party's leadership in Limpopo, North West, Eastern Cape, and Mpumalanga.
I think the incumbency (Cyril Ramaphosa) has the advantage and we have heard the provincial elite declaring support for a second term.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : Ihsaan Haffajee/EWN
More from Politics
Phalatse is representing a system that seeks to oppress our people - ATM
Africa Melane speaks to councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu, chairperson of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in the City of Johannesburg.Read More
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities
What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold?Read More
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
EFF critical of Queen Elizabeth's legacy as parties react to her passing
While some celebrated her long life of service in South Africa, a former British colony, and across other anglophone countries, the reaction has been divided.Read More
Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed
Following the removal of the Joburg council Speaker, Vasco Da Gama, in a vote of no confidence, the pressure is looming for yet another attempt to remove Mpho Phalatse as the mayor.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire
The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse?
The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the imminent loss of support base ahead of the next general elections in 2024.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor
Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.Read More
More from Local
Head of SIU: 'No one is prepared to accept and tolerate [corruption] anymore'
It is clear that a no-tolerance approach to maladministration is a stronghold of the South African Republic, said SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi.Read More
World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment
Most companies through the human resources department always keep a record of the performance of their employees.Read More
Paramedics save 'unresponsive' baby locked in car while parents visit mall
When paramedics arrived, the baby was locked in a sealed vehicle with no ventilation. The infant was unconscious.Read More
SAHPHRA addresses concerns after second COVID-19 vaccine related death
A second death from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) has been reported.Read More
Gift of the Givers calls for donations for disaster-hit Jagersfontein community
The organisation has said that the family of a 19-year-old boy, who experienced horror after the dam collapsed on Sunday, is on a quest to look for his mother. The woman was swept away by mud.Read More
WATCH: Black young girls show sweet reactions to 'The Little Mermaid' trailer
A video went viral showing black young girls loving, and having sweet reactions, to US singer and actress Hailey Bailey as Ariel in the 'Little Mermaid' trailer.Read More
WATCH: Young man fails to cook pap and fish for his friends
A video went viral on Twitter, showing a young man seemingly failing to cook pap and tinned fish properly, for his friends who were visiting his home.Read More
'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts
Eskom has announced it will be ramping-up power cuts, with stage 4 set to kick in at 10am on Tuesday morning.Read More
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert
President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday.Read More