Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma set for another leadership battle at December conference





Bongani Bingwa spoke to political analyst, Ongama Mtimka, about the road to the 55th African National Congress (ANC) elective conference in December.

Everybody wants to sit on the throne as the African National Congress (ANC) is expected to hold its highly contested 55th elective conference this year.

Pamphlets are already circulating with preferred candidates for the top six of the ruling party.

The party in Mpumalanga has thrown its weight behind Ramaphosa, with Justice and Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola as deputy president.

Others include Mmamoloko Kubayi, Paul Mashatile, and Oscar Mabuyane eyeing the position.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mtimka said that despite dozens of nominations, it does not qualify candidature for the top six.

Nominations don’t automatically lead to candidature. Those names of people nominated will be sifted, assessed, and only people who pass the test from a moral, ethical and another wise perspective will make it to become candidates for elections. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst

However, he added that the Pro-Jacob Zuma camp is not decisive on its preferred candidate for the top position.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the incumbent are expected to contest for the same position that Ramaphosa won in a landslide victory in Nasrec in 2017.

You had three names coming up like Zweli Mkhize, Lindiwe Sisulu, and now Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. It appears to me that they needed the nudge from Jacob Zuma for them to make up their mind as to who is going to be a candidate but in the history of internal ANC campaigns, that usually spells disaster. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst

Mtimka said that a deja vu battle between Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to dominate the conference.

The pro-Zuma faction has been in tatters for some time, and they were undecided about who is going to be their candidate and I think that there has been fragmentation in any other camp other than the Cyril Ramaphosa camp. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst

Ramaphosa's campaign for a second term is endorsed the party's leadership in Limpopo, North West, Eastern Cape, and Mpumalanga.

I think the incumbency (Cyril Ramaphosa) has the advantage and we have heard the provincial elite declaring support for a second term. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst

