WATCH: Black young girls show sweet reactions to 'The Little Mermaid' trailer
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Parents have shared TikTok videos showing their daughters reacting to the trailer.
The Little Mermaid trailer has received dozens of dislikes during its premiere on YouTube, sparking a racism debate on social media. Some people believe the reaction is because of the skin colour of the lead actor. However, some people say their kids are loving the trailer.
@callmedarii That’s why representation matters! We can’t wait to watch this ❤️ #fyp #littlemermaid #disney ♬ original sound - Dari
The teaser shows Bailey, 22, singing “Part of Your World”. The film is expected to be in cinemas on May 2023.
@adeliachai2 Showing my daughter The Little Mermaid Teaser Trailer #fyp #littlemermaid #hallebailey #disney #brownskingirl #thelittlemermaid ♬ The Little Mermaid: Part of Your World - Geek Music
Dariyan Bell filmed her daughter Zavae (3). Bell says that she stopped playing when the trailer started playing on TV.
@brownbabiesindisney You know where we will be May 26th!! This is everything for my #BrownBabiesinDisney I’m so glad my kids get @halle as their Ariel! 🧜🏽♀️ #representationmatters #thelittlemermaid #myarielisblack #blackgirlmagic #d23expo #hallebailey ♬ original sound - Broadway Direct
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Local
Head of SIU: 'No one is prepared to accept and tolerate [corruption] anymore'
It is clear that a no-tolerance approach to maladministration is a stronghold of the South African Republic, said SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi.Read More
World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment
Most companies through the human resources department always keep a record of the performance of their employees.Read More
Paramedics save 'unresponsive' baby locked in car while parents visit mall
When paramedics arrived, the baby was locked in a sealed vehicle with no ventilation. The infant was unconscious.Read More
SAHPHRA addresses concerns after second COVID-19 vaccine related death
A second death from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) has been reported.Read More
Gift of the Givers calls for donations for disaster-hit Jagersfontein community
The organisation has said that the family of a 19-year-old boy, who experienced horror after the dam collapsed on Sunday, is on a quest to look for his mother. The woman was swept away by mud.Read More
WATCH: Young man fails to cook pap and fish for his friends
A video went viral on Twitter, showing a young man seemingly failing to cook pap and tinned fish properly, for his friends who were visiting his home.Read More
Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma set for another leadership battle at December conference
The conference is expected to be held in December this year, with incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa seeking a second term.Read More
'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts
Eskom has announced it will be ramping-up power cuts, with stage 4 set to kick in at 10am on Tuesday morning.Read More
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert
President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday.Read More
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Young man fails to cook pap and fish for his friends
A video went viral on Twitter, showing a young man seemingly failing to cook pap and tinned fish properly, for his friends who were visiting his home.Read More
Celeste Ntuli returns to stage with 'Money and Men' at Emperors Palace
She has a hilarious take on how she has accepted her shortcomings in finding love while celebrating her achievements and successes in life.Read More
What's gone viral: Patron tips R3 617 in a restaurant in Hout Bay
A Facebook post has gone viral of a generous customer who left a tip of more than R3,000 at a popular Hout Bay pizzeria - Massimo’s in Cape Town.Read More
WATCH: Former royal bodyguard recalls UK Queen's prank on American tourists
A video has gone viral of a former Buckingham Palace bodyguard telling a story of an American couple who met the monarch but had no idea who she was.Read More
WATCH: 'Still Dre' song interrupts UK minister's live interview
A video has gone viral of a live interview of Thérèse Coffey, UK deputy prime minister whose alarm ringtone - Dr Dre's 'Still Dre' - went off mid-interview.Read More
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best
The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.Read More
Folklore festival aims to reignite African culture and heritage
Folklore encompasses other forms of creative expression such as folk art, song and dance, legends, myths, children's rhymes, and proverbs.Read More
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour
The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.Read More
WATCH: Grandpa's wish to babysit grandchild comes true!
A video went viral when a 95-year-old grandpa wish to live to see his grandchild come true.Read More