WATCH: Black young girls show sweet reactions to 'The Little Mermaid' trailer





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Parents have shared TikTok videos showing their daughters reacting to the trailer.

The Little Mermaid trailer has received dozens of dislikes during its premiere on YouTube, sparking a racism debate on social media. Some people believe the reaction is because of the skin colour of the lead actor. However, some people say their kids are loving the trailer.

The teaser shows Bailey, 22, singing “Part of Your World”. The film is expected to be in cinemas on May 2023.

Dariyan Bell filmed her daughter Zavae (3). Bell says that she stopped playing when the trailer started playing on TV.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.