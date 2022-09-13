WATCH: Young man fails to cook pap and fish for his friends
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook recently.
In the video, a guy is seen cooking something that looks like Iphuthu (Zulu dish) and he said that it is pap. His friends, however, call it food poisoning.
When he gave his friend a taste of his pap, the friend appeared shocked, and even jokingly choked on it.
There was also a moment of laughter when they showed how he opened a tin of fish.
Food poison 😭😭😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/SVmXTwg2NA— Vinny (@jah_vinny_23) September 11, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
