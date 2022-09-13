WATCH: Young man fails to cook pap and fish for his friends

Today at 15:10 Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe expected to meet with the community of Jagersfontein following a deadly accident at a local mine Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 15:16 'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sikhonathi Matshantsha, Eskom spokesperson

Today at 15:20 Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has asked Parliament to suspend its public hearings into her impeachment inquiry pending her legal challenge. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 15:40 What is Padel Tennis Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Elian Wiener - Owner of Epic Padel

Today at 16:10 Reporters from three local media houses have been banned from court after they pursued Tumela Madlala as he made his way into the court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

Today at 16:20 [Feature] My Home Town: Itsoseng with Thapelo Serekego. I'm a professional DJ Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thapelo Serekego. I'm a professional DJ

Today at 16:50 English is a funny language when it comes to spelling Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Phillip Louw - Publishing Manager: Dictionaries and Literature, Oxford University Press SA

Today at 17:10 [ANALYSIS ] 3 media houses barred from Senzo Meyiwa trial for trying to interview witness Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 ARC annual results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Johan van Zyl - co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

