'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced it will be ramping-up power cuts, with stage 4 set to kick in at 10am on Tuesday morning.
The power utility said that a sudden outage of three Kendal power station units had forced them to increase the level of rolling power cuts.
This round of power cuts will run until 5am on Thursday morning.
The power utility sad that it would release more details in due course.
#Loadshedding #Stage4— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 13, 2022
A sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units (1 920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of Stage 4 loadshedding starting at 10:00 THIS morning until 05:00 on Thursday morning. A full statement will be published shortly
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts
