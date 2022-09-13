SAHPHRA addresses concerns after second COVID-19 vaccine related death





Bongani Bingwa speaks to the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, about the public's concerns following the second reported death from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS).

Cases of the syndrome have been linked to the COVID-19 vaccination and symptoms include loss of feelings in the limbs, difficulty with breathing and swallowing, and the loss of balance.

GBS typically presents symptoms 5 to ten days after the vaccination was administered and targets neurons via the immune system.

Though the deaths are concerning to the public, Semete-Makokotlela says that the syndrome is extremely rare, and should not discourage people from getting vaccinated.

These are two cases out of the 9 million [Johnson & Johnson] vaccines that have been administered. We also still need to consider the lives that have been saved by the use of these vaccines. Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

