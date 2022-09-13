Is Ukraine starting to win the war?
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 1:28).
Ukraine's wildly successful offensive in Kharkiv, in the northeast of Ukraine, may just be the most consequential since the Russians were driven from Kyiv at the start of the war.
It is being hailed as an epic masterstroke - as the Ukrainian military appears to have hoodwinked Russia into moving much of its forces towards Kherson in the south, to deal with a much-publicised attack.
Ukrainian forces have liberated 6,000 square kilometres from Russian occupation, so far, this month.
Russia has responded with air, rocket, and artillery attacks on liberated areas. Homes and electricity infrastructure have been destroyed by the attacks.
Ukrainian forces are claiming to have retaken… a blooming lot of land from Russian control… 20 towns and villages have been retaken… Moscow has described its troop withdrawal as a ‘regrouping’…Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
The Ukrainian tactics have caught the Russians by surprise… Ukrainians are fighting for their own land; the Russians are happy to retreat… Wow! Did we see this seven months ago?!Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
