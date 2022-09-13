Gift of the Givers calls for donations for disaster-hit Jagersfontein community





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Corene Conradie - Relief coordinator at the Gift of the Givers, for an update on disaster-hit Jagersfontein in the Free State.

Gift of the Givers - a non-governmental and disaster relief group - is appealing to the public to donate relief garments to the residents of disaster-hit Jagersfontein and surrounding areas in Free State.

The dam, belonging to a 150-year-old mine owned by Richemont-Jagersfontein Development, burst on Sunday. One person has been confirmed dead and more than thirty people have been injured.

Conradie said that anyone with bedding, clothing, and safe drinking water can contact the organisation.

The immediate need is drinking water in the farming community. They did not have water since Sunday. Corene Conradie, Relief coordinator - Gift of the Givers

The next need is clothing as everything is under the mat, and the Gift of the Givers continues to supply blankets, mattresses, and food. Corene Conradie, Relief coordinator - Gift of the Givers

President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Free State government officials, visited the disaster-hit area on Monday.

During his visit, Ramaphosa promised that government support for the residents of Jagersfontein would be extensive.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.