Head of SIU: 'No one is prepared to accept and tolerate [corruption] anymore'
Clement Manyathela spoke to Special Investigation Unit (SIU) head advocate Andy Mothibi about the state of corruption in the country.
South Africa and corruption have become two concepts that can hardly be mentioned without each other.
Marred by cases of irregular expenditure and maladministration, SA’s governance has lost the public's confidence in recent years.
This after a number of senior officials, ministers, and political heads have allegedly been involved in some of the biggest corruption scandals in the country.
While leaders duck and dive between inquiries and court proceedings, corruption watchdogs like the Special investigating Unit (SIU), continue to try and hold the accused to account.
The SIU's role is to investigate maladministration, malpractice, and corruption, within state institutions and the private sector.
The unit is authorised by proclamations issued by the President of South Africa.
Mothibi joined as head of the institution in 2016.
His long-standing career includes being at the helm of State institutions like South African Airways (SAA) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
However, Mothibi says he has didn't see such levels of corruption prior to joining the organisation. The shocking endemic nature of corruption in SA is evident, he said.
The SIU has conducted arrests and seized assets during a series of high-profile cases. This includes cases such as Zweli Mkhize's Digital Vibes scandal, notorious tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi’s Free State housing asbestos case, and COVID-19 personal protective equipment multi-millionaire, Hamilton Ndlovu - to name a few.
The action has been achieved through the increase in proclamations by government which went up by 122% over the past six years.
As a result, the level of confidence in the SIU went up, said Mothibi. He says it is clear a no-tolerance approach to maladministration is a stronghold of the South African Republic.
He has added that there is a clear collaboration between law enforcement agencies, government, and the public, to clamp down on corruption in South Africa.
We have seen a huge increase in proclamations.Adv. Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit
We can see the same galvanisation of the public that no one is prepared to accept and tolerate [corruption] anymore.Adv. Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit
We started seeing more allegations coming in, 'cause the public could now realise that there really is impact, and matters are being acted upon.Adv. Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigating Unit
Listen to the full audio for more.
Source : 702
