World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment
Clement Manyathela spoke to Sithisa Magxwalisa - an industrial and organisational psychologist, about preparing for your work performance assessment.
Preparing your duties on time and keeping up communication with your manager can contribute to an employee getting a consistent work performance assessment.
The human resource office also conducts what they call performance appraisal meetings, which are one-on-one assessments with the employees.
However, it can get difficult for an employee to put up all the work they have done - including strategies in place to improve performance.
Magxwalisa said that making constant communication with your manager can assist in improving your key performance roles.
Throughout the year, you need to constantly be receiving ongoing feedback and keeping the lines of communication with your management opened.Sithisa Magxwalisa, industrial and organisational psychologist
Getting feedback when you are veering off track helps with redirecting your energy into the right direction and receiving recognition or award for good performance always allows you to be prepared.Sithisa Magxwalisa, industrial and organisational psychologist
Some of the useful tips to prepare an assessment include creating a performance management plan with goals, a review system, and developing strong feedback engagement with your superiors and colleagues.
She added that failure to prepare your work on time affects the productivity of an employee.
Waiting until the last minute is counterproductive and it also sets us into defence mechanism where you gather yourself to show that you were working as no one is unaware of your work.Sithisa Magxwalisa, Industrial and organisational psychologist
