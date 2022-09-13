Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe expected to meet with the community of Jagersfontein following a deadly accident at a local mine
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sikhonathi Matshantsha, Eskom spokesperson
Today at 15:20
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has asked Parliament to suspend its public hearings into her impeachment inquiry pending her legal challenge.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:40
What is Padel Tennis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Elian Wiener - Owner of Epic Padel
Today at 16:10
Reporters from three local media houses have been banned from court after they pursued Tumela Madlala as he made his way into the court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:20
[Feature] My Home Town: Itsoseng with Thapelo Serekego. I'm a professional DJ
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thapelo Serekego. I'm a professional DJ
Today at 16:50
English is a funny language when it comes to spelling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Phillip Louw - Publishing Manager: Dictionaries and Literature, Oxford University Press SA
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS ] 3 media houses barred from Senzo Meyiwa trial for trying to interview witness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
ARC annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van Zyl - co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - How to lay investment skills foundation for kids
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Speirs - Heads of the investment challenge portfolio at JSE
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment Most companies through the human resources department always keep a record of the performance of their employees. 13 September 2022 1:46 PM
Paramedics save 'unresponsive' baby locked in car while parents visit mall When paramedics arrived, the baby was locked in a sealed vehicle with no ventilation. The infant was unconscious. 13 September 2022 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma set for another leadership battle at December conference The conference is expected to be held in December this year, with incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa seeking a second term. 13 September 2022 9:47 AM
View all Local
Phalatse is representing a system that seeks to oppress our people - ATM Africa Melane speaks to councillor Lubabalo  Magwentshu, chairperson of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in the City of J... 13 September 2022 8:00 AM
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold? 10 September 2022 12:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike Delivered to you every afternoon. 9 September 2022 5:25 PM
View all Politics
Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert We need warning labels at the points of sale of fossil fuels, argues a health expert. 13 September 2022 12:32 PM
'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts Eskom has announced it will be ramping-up power cuts, with stage 4 set to kick in at 10am on Tuesday morning. 13 September 2022 9:22 AM
Cannabis company Cilo Cybin begins process to list on the JSE Cannabis company Cilo Cybin is in the process of listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as a special purpose acquisition compa... 13 September 2022 6:14 AM
View all Business
Health and wellness: what is an anxiety disorder and how do you manage it? Many people use the words stress and anxiety interchangeably, but what separates an anxiety disorder from run-of-the-mill stress? 13 September 2022 12:53 PM
Could radioactive rhino horns prevent poaching? Poachers have been decimating the rhino population for years but a professor from Wits University believes radioactive technology... 12 September 2022 7:11 PM
How to protect your child from falling and potential injury Falling can be very common among young children and it's important to establish how you can best protect your child from a fall-re... 12 September 2022 5:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Sport
Celeste Ntuli returns to stage with 'Money and Men' at Emperors Palace She has a hilarious take on how she has accepted her shortcomings in finding love while celebrating her achievements and successes... 9 September 2022 11:38 AM
What's gone viral: Patron tips R3 617 in a restaurant in Hout Bay A Facebook post has gone viral of a generous customer who left a tip of more than R3,000 at a popular Hout Bay pizzeria - Massimo’... 9 September 2022 9:59 AM
WATCH: Former royal bodyguard recalls UK Queen's prank on American tourists A video has gone viral of a former Buckingham Palace bodyguard telling a story of an American couple who met the monarch but had n... 9 September 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Is Ukraine starting to win the war? Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive. 13 September 2022 11:13 AM
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of. 11 September 2022 8:20 AM
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother. 10 September 2022 11:07 AM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
View all Africa
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert

13 September 2022 12:32 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Carbon emissions
Climate change
Fossil fuels
Lester Kiewit
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
The Morning Review
Mike Gill

We need warning labels at the points of sale of fossil fuels, argues a health expert.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mike Gill, former Regional Director of Public Health for Southeast England.

Things such as petrol pumps, electricity bills and airline tickets should carry warning labels to encourage consumers to question their use of fossil fuels, argued Gill.

Much like health warnings on cigarette packets, the labels should state clearly that burning fossil fuels worsens the climate emergency.

Our addiction to fossil fuels is suicidal. © valmedia1/123rf.com
Our addiction to fossil fuels is suicidal. © valmedia1/123rf.com

RELATED: Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report

“Warning labels connect the abstract threat of the climate emergency with the use of fossil fuels in the here and now,” said Gill.

Governments should also restrict advertising by fossil fuel companies, particularly to prevent them from making misleading claims about investments in renewable energy.

A poison, an environmental hazard that kills us… called ‘petrol’, we consume in an entirely unthinking way… We’re trying to nudge people extremely hard in the direction of transferring to electric cars.

Dr Mike Gill, former Regional Director of Public Health for Southeast England

On their own, labels aren’t the answer… all they’re doing is raising consciousness… We should be getting proper public transport, a big issue in South Africa…

Dr Mike Gill, former Regional Director of Public Health for Southeast England

Kiewit interviewed Gill - scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert




13 September 2022 12:32 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Carbon emissions
Climate change
Fossil fuels
Lester Kiewit
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
The Morning Review
Mike Gill

More from Business

© stockbroker/123rf.com

World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment

13 September 2022 1:46 PM

Most companies through the human resources department always keep a record of the performance of their employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts

13 September 2022 9:22 AM

Eskom has announced it will be ramping-up power cuts, with stage 4 set to kick in at 10am on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You'll soon be able to trade in dagga without breaking the law. © kuprevich/123rf.com

Cannabis company Cilo Cybin begins process to list on the JSE

13 September 2022 6:14 AM

Cannabis company Cilo Cybin is in the process of listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as a special purpose acquisition company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe

12 September 2022 8:38 PM

Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With summer on its way, we reviewed the loadshedding tech that'll keep you cool

12 September 2022 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings tailings management into the spotlight

12 September 2022 7:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to human rights lawyer, Richard Spoor about who should take responsibility for the tailings dam collapse in Jagersfontein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: IDC on Facebook @IDCSouthAfrica

IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn

12 September 2022 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to TP Nchocho, Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Development Corporation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

SA's digital platforms treat workers better than international ones such as Uber

12 September 2022 2:37 PM

That is the finding of the 'Fairwork SA 2022 Ratings Report', which looked at the working conditions of digital labour platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Germany wants more freedom from China, its largest trading partner

12 September 2022 2:31 PM

Germany is concerned about its reliance on “an increasingly assertive authoritarian state”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: @GiftoftheGivers/Facebook

'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'

12 September 2022 10:49 AM

The vulnerability of the dam was known to the Department of Labour, says human rights lawyer Richard Spoor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

© bennymarty/123rf.com

BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours

9 September 2022 8:55 AM

Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: jacqueline macou on Pixabay

Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'

8 September 2022 9:22 PM

SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com

World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients

8 September 2022 7:12 PM

A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire

8 September 2022 5:30 AM

The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'

7 September 2022 3:24 PM

Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

6 September 2022 9:51 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from KFC PI Diaries campaign

[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling

6 September 2022 8:49 PM

KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 3:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line

6 September 2022 9:45 AM

Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© citadelle/123rf.com

Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft?

5 September 2022 2:25 PM

A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert

Local World

WATCH: Young man fails to cook pap and fish for his friends

Local Entertainment

WATCH: Black young girls show sweet reactions to 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

ANC: Mayor Phalatse not spared from no-confidence motion

13 September 2022 1:53 PM

WC govt scrambles for funds to boost cycling in Khayelitsha

13 September 2022 1:21 PM

Court to decide on Malema’s hate speech case against Kenny Kunene

13 September 2022 12:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA