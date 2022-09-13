Health and wellness: what is an anxiety disorder and how do you manage it?
Clement Manyathela spoke to specialist psychiatrist Dr Gwen Tonyane about clinical anxiety.
-
Anxiety disorders can have mental and physical symptoms.
-
It is usually a recurring or chronic condition that requires treatment.
Most people will experience some degree of anxiety in their lives. But what separates an anxiety disorder is that the anxious feelings are excessive and usually recurring and triggered by unknown stress according to Tonyane.
This is so excessive that it impacts your functioning.Dr Gwen Tonyane, specialist psychiatrist
Anxiety disorders often present with a range of physical and mental symptoms such as dizziness, heart palpitations, trouble breathing and feelings of fear and uneasiness.
In many cases, according to Tonyane, people with anxiety disorders find ways to adapt to their anxiety, avoid triggers and only seek treatment when the symptoms become extreme.
When most people present to us as professionals, it is usually when it has gotten so severe that they are presenting with medical conditions.Dr Gwen Tonyane, specialist psychiatrist
Tonyane said that the physical symptoms of a panic attack or anxiety disorder can sometimes be so severe.
While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment.
Depending on the severity of the disorder a doctor may recommend therapy, medication or a combination of both - which Dr Tonyane said was the most effective treatment.
Listen to the audio above for more.
