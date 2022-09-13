'Govt's proposed carbon tax rate increase too high, business can't sustain it'
Bruce Whitfiled interviews Happy Khambule, Environment and Energy Manager at Business Unity South Africa.
- Organised business says the proposed rate of the carbon tax increases will be too steep for business and the economy to accommodate
- A joint statement issued by Business Unity SA contains their proposals for sustainable improvements to government's plan
Organised business in South Africa wants government to improve on its carbon tax proposals to "avert unintended consequences".
The existing proposals are contained in the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill.
RELATED: Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
A joint statement issued by Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says business commends government’s commitment to decarbonise and sustainably grow low-carbon sectors of the economy.
However, it wants key areas of the Bill addressed, including the rate of the carbon tax rate increase which it says is too steep for business and the economy to accommodate.
"We propose that the annual carbon tax increases continue to be based on the current Consumer Price Index (CPI) +2% structure until at least 2030, to allow for reviewing and aligning different policies."
RELATED: Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030
Bruce Whitfield talks to Happy Khambule, Busa's Environment and Energy Manager, about the initiative to incentivise companies to reduce South Africa's carbon emissions.
The first thing we need to understand is that even when government was looking at the carbon tax they were making sure that they're looking at international standards.Happy Khambule, Environment and Energy Manager - Business Unity South Africa
If you look at other jurisdictions, though taxes are quite high, there are a lot of incentives and allowances that are applied...Happy Khambule, Environment and Energy Manager - Business Unity South Africa
...so we need a transit balancing effect because basically right now what we have is we're basically getting a sign that there's big stick coming and it's getting longer because... by 2026 we're going to have about $20 and by 2030 about $30/tCO2e (per metric ton).Happy Khambule, Environment and Energy Manager - Business Unity South Africa
Business believes that when the price is increasing this rapidly, it should be counter-measured by some version of allowances and incentives, as is the case in other jurisdictions.
Click here to read the proposals in full.
To listen to the interview, scroll to the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Govt's proposed carbon tax rate increase too high, business can't sustain it'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/france68/france682106/france68210600127/170758707-co2-carbon-tax-concept-with-hand-writing-text-against-a-green-wild-grass-on-sky-background-.jpg
More from Business
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?
Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand.Read More
Investment in TymeBank pays off for Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital
Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl after African Rainbow Capital posts its results for the year to end-June.Read More
Minister Patel tears into IDC in its own report - is the criticism fair?
The criticism from Ebrahim Patel, Minister responsible for the Industrial Development Corporation, came in its annual report.Read More
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.Read More
World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment
Most companies through the human resources department always keep a record of the performance of their employees.Read More
Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert
We need warning labels at the points of sale of fossil fuels, argues a health expert.Read More
'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts
Eskom has announced it will be ramping-up power cuts, with stage 4 set to kick in at 10am on Tuesday morning.Read More
Cannabis company Cilo Cybin begins process to list on the JSE
Cannabis company Cilo Cybin is in the process of listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as a special purpose acquisition company.Read More
'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe
Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
More from Local
Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town
The figures break the previous record set in 2018 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco.Read More
Eldorado Park turning into Cape Flats with its level of gang violence - activist
Residents of Eldorado Park, in the south of Johannesburg, are fearing that the current level of gang violence and drug abuse will resemble the violence seen on Cape Town's notorious Cape Flats.Read More
Joburg is not the second-most air-polluted city in the world - CSIR
According to unverified reports from IQ Air, an air pollution exposure calculator, Johannesburg is ranked second after India's Delhi as the most air-polluted city in the world.Read More
Steps to follow when a deceased's estate has been frozen
Death is an inevitable event of life. While most people know that it will happen, few are prepared for when that time comes.Read More
Almost half of SA motorists use their phones while driving
Our cellphones have become such a huge part of our lives that some people do not even put it down while they are driving.Read More
Minister Patel tears into IDC in its own report - is the criticism fair?
The criticism from Ebrahim Patel, Minister responsible for the Industrial Development Corporation, came in its annual report.Read More
Head of SIU: 'No one is prepared to accept and tolerate [corruption] anymore'
It is clear that a no-tolerance approach to maladministration is a stronghold of the South African Republic, said SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi.Read More
World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment
Most companies through the human resources department always keep a record of the performance of their employees.Read More
Paramedics save 'unresponsive' baby locked in car while parents visit mall
When paramedics arrived, the baby was locked in a sealed vehicle with no ventilation. The infant was unconscious.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma set for another leadership battle at December conference
The conference is expected to be held in December this year, with incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa seeking a second term.Read More
Phalatse is representing a system that seeks to oppress our people - ATM
Africa Melane speaks to councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu, chairperson of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in the City of Johannesburg.Read More
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities
What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold?Read More
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
EFF critical of Queen Elizabeth's legacy as parties react to her passing
While some celebrated her long life of service in South Africa, a former British colony, and across other anglophone countries, the reaction has been divided.Read More
Joburg Mayor Phalatse confident bid to unseat her will not succeed
Following the removal of the Joburg council Speaker, Vasco Da Gama, in a vote of no confidence, the pressure is looming for yet another attempt to remove Mpho Phalatse as the mayor.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire
The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Is the tripartite alliance on the brink of collapse?
The biggest trade union in the country is warning the ruling party to address some of the challenges in the country or face the imminent loss of support base ahead of the next general elections in 2024.Read More