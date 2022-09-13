[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares her advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
Every week Bruce Whitfield asks a branding and advertising expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros" on The Money Show.
This week, an advert ripping off Distell's iconic "met eish" Klipdrift campaign earns a zero rating from Zetu Damane (Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa).
The Klippies spot played with South African miscommunication, but resulting in a happy ending.
Local accommodation booking platform LekkeSlaap makes absolutely no bones about where its inspiration comes from.
In an ironic way her "zero" isn't a horrible ad, because the fact is they copied a good one says Damane.
It's just that they were unoriginal, they were uncreative, and they blatantly ripped off a good ad.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
Then there's the issue of not acknowledging the Klippies ad of many years ago.
When you piggyback and you emulate, that's fine - you're paying tribute to another brand... but I watched the LekkeSlaap ad, and all I'm thinking about is Klippies!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
They've taken the concept, taken the words, the feel, taken everything about it... changed the wording slightly, but it's one and the same thing?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
They could have done it better... They could have tipped a hat to the Klipdrift ad, and that could have made it work. They could have acknowledged 'we stole generously from this ad'. That could have made it a lot more acceptable.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
Watch the LekkeSlaap ad below, followed by the Klipdrift ad to refresh your memory
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques ('zero' discussion from 2:41)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg2CjtI5ZdQ
More from Business
'Govt's proposed carbon tax rate increase too high, business can't sustain it'
Organised business in SA wants government to improve on its carbon tax proposals to "avert unintended consequences".Read More
Investment in TymeBank pays off for Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital
Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl after African Rainbow Capital posts its results for the year to end-June.Read More
Minister Patel tears into IDC in its own report - is the criticism fair?
The criticism from Ebrahim Patel, Minister responsible for the Industrial Development Corporation, came in its annual report.Read More
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.Read More
World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment
Most companies through the human resources department always keep a record of the performance of their employees.Read More
Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert
We need warning labels at the points of sale of fossil fuels, argues a health expert.Read More
'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts
Eskom has announced it will be ramping-up power cuts, with stage 4 set to kick in at 10am on Tuesday morning.Read More
Cannabis company Cilo Cybin begins process to list on the JSE
Cannabis company Cilo Cybin is in the process of listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as a special purpose acquisition company.Read More
'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe
Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled
Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms.Read More
Why is English such a difficult language to learn?
Anyone who has studied English as a second language has been exposed to one of the most frustrating and confusing languages to learn.Read More
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.Read More
How can parents help their kids with subject choices?
School subject choices can be very important for high schoolers. You can help them to make good decisions.Read More
Health and wellness: what is an anxiety disorder and how do you manage it?
Many people use the words stress and anxiety interchangeably, but what separates an anxiety disorder from run-of-the-mill stress?Read More
Could radioactive rhino horns prevent poaching?
Poachers have been decimating the rhino population for years but a professor from Wits University believes radioactive technology could help.Read More
How to protect your child from falling and potential injury
Falling can be very common among young children and it's important to establish how you can best protect your child from a fall-related injury.Read More
What is eczema and 4 tips on how to manage it
Atopic eczema is one of the most prevalent skin diseases and one of the most under-recognised (as it differs for everyone).Read More
Mpoomy, Brenden Ledwaba win big at the DStv Content Creator Awards
South African podcasters, Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba have won the Podcast of the Year category at the 2022 DStv Content Creator awards.Read More
More from Opinion
When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.Read More
Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert
We need warning labels at the points of sale of fossil fuels, argues a health expert.Read More
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours
Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised.Read More
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.Read More
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients
A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire
The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'
Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor
Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.Read More
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling
KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.Read More