Steps to follow when a deceased's estate has been frozen
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Africorp Services' Sophia Steyn on steps one can take when a deceased's estate has been frozen.
When the assets of a deceased person are frozen, it can be a painful stumbling block for grieving families, especially if the departed person was a caregiver and breadwinner.
Information is an important currency in the legal world. If legally required information cannot be produced, funds may be frozen for longer than necessary.
By law, every death must be reported to the Master of the High Court, who then appoints a Master's representative or executor.
This person is responsible for the administration of the estate.
Obtained from the Office of the Master, a letter of executorship or authority is often what stands between families benefiting from their loved one’s assets.
The problem is every estate needs an executor, said Steyn, who is an admitted attorney.
No institution will act on any instruction if they don’t have a letter of executorship that’s showing them that somebody is [stepping] up in this administration process.Sophia Steyn - admitted attorney
A full inventory of the deceased’s assets must be submitted to the Master of the High Court within 14 days after the date of death, along with all other information required under the Chief Master’s Directive of 2006.
Firstly, determine if there was a will. If one does not exist an intestate succession follows, which will allocate assets to the surviving spouse, if the deceased was married, or their children.
Secondly, gather documents such as a death notice, completed inventory, certified copy of the death certificate and marriage certificates.
These documents must be issued within 14 days after the deceased person dies.Sophia Steyn - Admitted attorney
Other files one should look for is a list of creditors and a next of kin affidavit, in the case of an invalid will.
If an individual finds themselves stuck, Steyn advised seeking legal assistance to speed up the process.
They can get a hold of an attorney or go to the magistrates court, there will somebody that can assist them.Sophia Steyn - Admitted attorney
